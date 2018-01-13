Foreign Investors Offload Nearly Rs 500 Crore Worth Shares Last Week

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 496.47 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of January 12, 2018. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced rose 67 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 18,137.03. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained rose 288.27 points or 1.46 per cent to settle at 19,993.19. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

Among sectoral and industry indices, realty climbed by 5.51 percent followed by IT 4.50 per cent, teck 2.88 per cent, IPO 2.54 per cent, oil&gas 1.26 per cent, metal 1.25 per cent, FMCG 0.96 per cent, capital goods 0.80 per cent, bankex 0.56 per cent, healthcare 0.38 per cent and consumer durables 0.11 per cent. However, power fell by 0.84 per cent and auto 0.24 per cent. Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 21 stocks rose and remaining 10 stocks fell during the week. State-run Coal India was the top Sensex gainer last week. The stock surged 10.49 per cent to Rs 308 after the company's board at its meeting held on 8 January 2018, approved revision of non-coking coal prices with effect from 9 January 2018.

It was followed by infosys 6.55 per cent, TCS 3.29 per cent, Wipro 2.91 per cent, Reliance 2.57 per cent, Yes Bank 2.28 per cent, ITC 1.75 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.60 per cent. However, Telecom major Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex loser last week. The stock fell 5.67 per cent to Rs 509.40.

It was followed by Bajaj Auto 3.13 per cent, NTPC 3.02 per cent, Power Grid 2.19 per cent, SBI 1.61 per cent and Hero Motoco 1.35 per cent. The total turnover during the week on BSE rose to Rs 27,137.55 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 25,394.12 crores and NSE moved up to 1,84,611.77 crores compared to Rs 1,68,820.04 crores previously.