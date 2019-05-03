Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise By $4.3 Billion

The forex kitty had touched a life-time high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

The country's foreign exchange reserves soared by $4.368 billion to $418.515 billion in the week to April 26, helped by the second dollar-rupee swap auction, RBI data showed Friday. In the swap auction conducted on April 23, the Reserve Bank had received bids worth $18.65 billion against $5 billion on offer. It accepted just five bids worth $5 billion. In the previous week, the forex reserves had declined by $739.2 million to $414.147 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $4.387 billion to $390.421 billion.

Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves. The forex kitty had touched a life-time high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $23.303 billion, according to the data. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund was down by $5.9 million to $1.449 billion. The country's reserve position with the Fund also declined $13.6 million to $3.341 billion, the according to the Reserve Bank.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.