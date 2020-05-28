Foreign Direct Investment In India Jumps 13% To Record $49.98 Billion In 2019-20

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during 2019-20 include services, computer software and hardware, and telecommunications, among others.

Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the last fiscal.

New Delhi:

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew by 13 per cent to a record of $ 49.97 billion in the 2019-20 financial year, according to official data. The country had received FDI of $ 44.36 billion during April-March 2018-19.

Sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during 2019-20 include services ($7.85 billion), computer software and hardware ($7.67 billion), telecommunications ($4.44 billion), trading ($4.57 billion), automobile ($2.82 billion), construction ($2 billion), and chemicals ($1 billion), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI in India during the last fiscal, with $ 14.67 billion investments.

It was followed by Mauritius ($8.24 billion), the Netherlands ($6.5 billion), the US ($4.22 billion), Caymen Islands ($3.7 billion), Japan ($3.22 billion), and France ($1.89 billion).

FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth.

