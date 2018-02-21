FDI Up Marginally By 0.27% In April To December 2017

The FDI entering the country during the corresponding of the the last financial year stood at $35.84 billion.
Instead, FDI inflows during the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal fell by 4 per cent in rupee terms at Rs 2,31,457 crore.
The major sectors attracting FDI during April-December were telecommunications ($6.13 billion) computer software and hardware ($5.15 billion), services ($4.62 billion) and construction ($2.5 billion).
The three main countries of origin for FDIs into India during the period in review were Mauritius ($13.34 billion), followed by Singapore ($9.21 billion) and the Netherlands ($2.38 billion).
While a strong inflow of foreign investments help improve India's balance of payments, the consequent strengthening of the rupee against major global currencies acts as a dampener on the country's exports.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)