



Breaking News

For Clean Public Transport, Budget 2022 Offers Battery Swapping Policy

A high level committee will be set up for urban planning and a battery swapping policy is in the offing for clean public transport, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today during the Budget presentation.

"Battery swapping policy to allow Electric Vehicles charging stations for automobiles will be framed," said Ms Sitharaman.

Five existing academic institutions will be named centres of excellence in urban planning and each one is expected to get Rs 250 crore.

For urban capacity building, Ms Sitharaman said, support will be provided to states.

The Minister also announced that 25,000 km of national highway will be built in this financial year (2022-23).