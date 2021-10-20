Nestle India Surges Over 4% On Jump In September Net Profit

At 10:20 am, Nestle India shares were trading at Rs 19,278, down 0.5 per cent, on BSE

Nestle India shares surged more than 4 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 20,200 on the BSE after the FMCG major reported a 15 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 617 crore for the third quarter of FY2021 as against Rs 538 crore in the previous quarter. The company adheres to a January-December financial cycle.

The company's revenues were up by 12 per cent at Rs 3,882.6 crore for the September 2021 quarter as against Rs 3,476.7 crore in June 2021 quarter.

On a year-on year-basis, the revenues grew 10 per cent from Rs 3,541 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

At 10:20 am, Nestle India shares had shaved off all their gains and were trading at Rs 19,278, down 0.5 per cent, on the BSE in an absolutely flat market.