Flipkart To Create 4,000 New Jobs in Maharashtra By Setting Up 4 Facilities

Flipkart will create 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra by setting up four new units

E-commerce major Flipkart announced on Tuesday that it will create 4,000 jobs in Maharashtra by setting up four new facilities in the state.

In a statement issued by the Walmart-run entity, it said that these facilities are situated in Bhiwandi (near Mumbai) and Nagpur and are aimed at supporting local sellers and address the growing need for e-commerce activities.

The new facilities are mainly fulfilment and sortation centres, the statement said.

The facilities are spread over an area of around seven lakh square feet and will create 4,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, besides aiding local sellers access to the pan-India market, it added.

Flipkart has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in the state spread across over 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

"Fresh investments will help support the growing customer demand for e-commerce in the state while supporting the growing seller ecosystem and boosting the local economy," it said, adding that the sellers have grown by 30 per cent in the state over the last year.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai welcomed Flipkart's decision to invest in the state, which is among the key centres for Flipkart from a supply chain point of view.