Flipkart To Strengthen Grocery Supply Chain Infrastructure

Flipkart will add more than 8 lakh square feet of space and 5 new fulfilment centres across Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad over the next three months to strength its grocery supply chain infrastructure. The additional fulfilment centre capacity will help Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day, Flipkart said in a statement.

Fulfilment centres facilitate safe and timely processing of orders with the help of automated pick, pack and shipping processes.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Grocery, Flipkart, said, "During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery."

Last month, Flipkart had expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities - Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune - so that consumers could order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and get them delivered within 90 minutes.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across over 200 categories, ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, confectionery, and personal care.

Started in 2007, the Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Wholesale.