Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Invests Rs. 650 Crore In Ola: Report The resolution was passed at a board meeting of ANI Technologies, the entity that runs Ola, on January 12, according to the documents.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sachin Bansal left Flipkart last year after US-based Walmart picked up a majority stake in the company

"...70,588 fully and compulsorily convertible, cumulative 'Series J' Preference Shares' having face value of Rs 10 having the rights, privileges and preferences... is hereby allotted at a subscription price of Rs 21,250," the documents showed, according to Press Trust of India. The resolution was passed at a board meeting of ANI Technologies - the entity which operates ride-hailing firm Ola - on January 12, the documents showed, according to the agency. In October 2017, Bengaluru-based Ola had announced raising $1.1 billion funding from China's Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group. It had also stated that it was in "advanced talks" to close an additional $1 billion funding to take total mop-up to more than $2 billion. Mr Bansal left Flipkart last year after US retail giant Walmart picked up a 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-etailer for $16 billion. Ola has been aggressively ramping up its rides business, hailing platform and food delivery operations (through Foodpanda). (With agency inputs)