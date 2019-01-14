Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Invests Rs. 650 Crore In Ola: Report

- "...70,588 fully and compulsorily convertible, cumulative 'Series J' Preference Shares' having face value of Rs 10 having the rights, privileges and preferences... is hereby allotted at a subscription price of Rs 21,250," the documents showed, according to Press Trust of India.
- The resolution was passed at a board meeting of ANI Technologies - the entity which operates ride-hailing firm Ola - on January 12, the documents showed, according to the agency.
- In October 2017, Bengaluru-based Ola had announced raising $1.1 billion funding from China's Tencent Holdings and SoftBank Group. It had also stated that it was in "advanced talks" to close an additional $1 billion funding to take total mop-up to more than $2 billion.
- Mr Bansal left Flipkart last year after US retail giant Walmart picked up a 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-etailer for $16 billion.
- Ola has been aggressively ramping up its rides business, hailing platform and food delivery operations (through Foodpanda).
(With agency inputs)