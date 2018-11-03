Flipkart's Diwali Sale 2018: Here Are Top Deals, Offers Available On Products Today

Flipkart's Diwali Sale: The e-commerce is offering new deals every eight hours.

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronic items, fashion products, among others in a special 'Big Diwali Sale' offer. This festival sale offer will continue till November 5, stated the e-tailer on its official website- flipkart.com. Under this sale offer, the e-commerce is offering easy payment options such as no cost Equated monthly installments (EMI) and EMI on debit cards in order to make shopping experience quicker and faster for customers, said Flipkart on its official Twitter handle @Flipkart. Flash sales, exclusive launches and instant discounts on leading credit and debit cards are also part of the Diwali sale.

Do not miss the amazing deals & offers, easy payment options, massive selection and so much more during The Big Diwali Sale! The sale is live! #ShubhBhiLabhBhi



Shop Now: https://t.co/biHdQd5Jddpic.twitter.com/qeHbvlGsCR — Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 2, 2018

Here are 5 things to know about Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' offer:

1. Under Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' offer, Honor 7A smartphone, which is originally priced at Rs 10,999, is available at a price of Rs 7,999. iPhone 6S (32 GB), which originally costs 29,900, is available at a price of Rs 24,999. Vivo V11 smartphone is available at Rs 20,990 after a flat discount of Rs 4,000. Samsung On Nxt (64 GB) smartphone is available at Rs 9,990 after a flat discount of Rs 7,910. Sony Xperia XA1 Plus (32 GB), which is originally priced at 19,990, is available at a price of 13. Redmi 6 (64 GB) smartphone is available at Rs 9,499.

2. Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) in order to offer 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made through credit cards. No cost EMI option is also available on purchases done via SBI cards, stated Flipkart.

3. The e-commerce is offering new deals every eight hours. Additional 10 per cent discount is applicable on select products, the deals for which refreshes every eight hours, noted Flipkart.

4. Time-saving large appliances like washing machines, TVs and refrigerators, kitchen appliances like juicer mixer grinders; dining tables, wardrobes, sofa sets and other home essentials, photo frames, wall hangings, showpieces, home decor, grooming and make-up kits, sports equipment, best-selling books and wardrobe staples are also part of Flipkart's Diwali sale.

5. Discount is also available on diyas, decorative lighting, wind chimes and all other possible Diwali decorations during this period.