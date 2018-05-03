Flipkart Buys Back Shares Worth $350 Million From Investors To Become Private Limited Firm Flipkart has bought back $350 million worth of shares from its investors as it seeks to convert its Singapore-incorporated company to a private firm

Walmart is in advanced talks with Flipkart to acquire more than 51 percent stake

Mumbai: Country's largest online marketplace



Flipkart Ltd purchased shares for $350.5 million from some of its investors including Tiger Global and Accel, according to May 3 regulatory filings from Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, sourced by business intelligence platform paper.vc.



It also began the process of converting Flipkart to a private limited company, changing its name to Flipkart Pte Ltd, the filings showed.



Stakeholders in a private limited company are usually bound by a contract and have more flexibility than in a public company.



"Typically strategic investors don't like to deal with multiple shareholders because it just becomes more cumbersome," a senior lawyer told Reuters. "So they very often ask companies to clean up the cap table or consolidate small shareholders."

