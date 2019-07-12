NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Flipkart, Axis Bank To Launch Co-Branded Credit Card

The Flipkart-Axis Bank co-branded credit card will be available for select users in July.

July 12, 2019
Flipkart and Axis Bank announced a partnership to launch a co-branded credit card powered by Mastercard. The credit card offers best-in-class benefits and unlimited cashback on online and offline spends, the companies said in a joint statement. "This partnership is the latest effort from Flipkart, Axis Bank, and Mastercard to improve access to credit and further expand the fast developing credit card ecosystem in India," they added.

Here are the features and benefits of the Flipkart-Axis Bank co-branded credit card, as shared by the companies in their joint statement:

Feature/OfferingBenefits
Reward CurrencyCashback credited directly in the monthly billing statement
Co-branded merchants5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart, Myntra and 2GUD
Preferred Partner merchants4% unlimited cashback offered on MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Uber, PVR, Curefit and UrbanClap
All Other merchants1.5% unlimited cashback
Welcome benefitsBenefits worth INR 3,300 available across merchants, viz. Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Gaana, UrbanClap
Axis Dining DelightsUpto 20% off and 1.5% cashback at 4000+ restaurants pan-India
Extra savings on EMIApplicable for spends on Flipkart across all tenures, all days
Airport Lounge Access4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year
Fuel Surcharge Waiver1% up to Rs. 500 per month
Joining/Annual FeeRs 500, with an annual fee waiver on spends of Rs 2 lakh

The companies also said they plan to open the program to all customers over the coming weeks.

"Through this co-branded credit card, in partnership with Axis Bank and Mastercard, we are reiterating our commitment to driving access to formal credit in India with an offering that will benefit the customer the most.," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.



