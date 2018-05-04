Flipkart Approves $15 Billion Stake Sale To Walmart-Led Group: Report

SoftBank will sell its 20-plus per cent stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding Google's parent Alphabet Inc was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.
A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal isn't certain, Bloomberg reported.
CommentsFlipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.
Earlier this week, TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy 60 per cent of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart's biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report.
