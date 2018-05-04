NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Flipkart Approves $15 Billion Stake Sale To Walmart-Led Group: Report

SoftBank will sell its 20-plus per cent stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding Google's parent Alphabet Inc was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

Corporates | May 04, 2018 14:00 IST
Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Mumbai: E-commerce firm Flipkart's board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75 per cent in the company to a group led by Walmart Inc for about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal isn't certain, Bloomberg reported.

Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.

Earlier this week, TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy 60 per cent of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart's biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


Flipkart

