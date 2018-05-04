Flipkart Approves $15 Billion Stake Sale To Walmart-Led Group: Report SoftBank will sell its 20-plus per cent stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding Google's parent Alphabet Inc was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment Mumbai: E-commerce firm Flipkart's board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75 per cent in the company to a group led by Walmart Inc for about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.



SoftBank will sell its 20-plus per cent stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding Google's parent Alphabet Inc was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.



A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal isn't certain, Bloomberg reported.



Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.



Earlier this week, TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy 60 per cent of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart's biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report. © Thomson Reuters 2018



: E-commerce firm Flipkart's board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75 per cent in the company to a group led by Walmart Inc for about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.SoftBank will sell its 20-plus per cent stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding Google's parent Alphabet Inc was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal isn't certain, Bloomberg reported. Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.Earlier this week, TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy 60 per cent of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart's biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter