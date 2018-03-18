GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets

GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 991 on select routes under its new promotional offer. GoAir's offer is valid till March 20, 2018, according to GoAir's official website- goair.in. Consumers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount on booking via SBI Bank credit cards by using promo code GOSBI10. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 991 from Bagdogra to Guwahati. GoAir is also offering discounts on domestic flight tickets on flying from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs. 1,120), from Lucknow to Delhi (starting at Rs. 1,205), from Chandigarh to Delhi (starting at Rs. 1,254), from Delhi to Lucknow (starting at Rs. 1,294), from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs. 1,346), from Leh to Jammu (starting at Rs. 1,383), among others. (Read more)
Jet Airways' offer on domestic flight tickets
Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,170 on select routes. The fares are applicable on one way journeys in economy flights operated by Jet Airways. The travel period of Jet Airways' offer starts on March 25, 2018.Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,170 on flying from Bagdogra to Guwahati. Some of the other discounted fares available under this offer are on flights from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,527), from Imphal to Guwahati (starting at Rs 1,700), from Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 2,057), from Bengaluru to Indore (starting at Rs 2,601), from Imphal to Kolkata (starting at Rs 3,170), among others. (Read more)
AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999 on select routes. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on flight tickets are open till March 18, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia's offer ends on September 2, 2018. AirAsia is offering discounted flight tickets on flying from Bhubaneswar to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Bali and Singapore, among others. AirAsia's new promotional offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the airline said on its website. (Read more)