Jet Airways Vs IndiGo Vs SpiceJet Vs GoAir: Latest Deals On Flight Tickets

Amid high competition, airlines are coming up with new offers on flight tickets on domestic and international routes. Currently, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 under a special promotional offer. Jet Airways has introduced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,889. IndiGo has also recently announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. SpiceJet has also announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes.

Jet Airways' offer on new domestic flights

Jet Airways has introduced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,889. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey. Under this offer, booking must be done till October 15, 2018 in order to get flight tickets at discounted rates between Jaipur and Vadodra and between Chandigarh and Lucknow.

IndiGo's offer on new flights

IndiGo has recently announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. The flight from Pune to Bangalore is priced at a starting fare of Rs. 1,745. The flight from Bangalore to Pune is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,833.

SpiceJet's offer on new flights

SpiceJet has also announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes. The new flights will run between Mumbai and Kanpur, Delhi and Kishangarh, Hyderabad and Bangkok, Amritsar and Bangkok, Delhi and Shirdi, Kolkata and Pakyong, Guwahati and Pakyong, Kolkata and Varanasi and Mumbai and Jaisalmer. Customers can book tickets on the airline's website, spicejet.com, and mobile app.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999. GoAir's new offer is part of its 'Weekend Delight' scheme. The booking period of the offer ends on September 23, 2018. The travel period of the scheme is applicable till March 31, 2019. Additionally, GoAir is also offering smart savings of up to Rs 2,000 on flight tickets booking.