Flight Ticket Offers Of Jet Airways, AirAsia Compared

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 in its Mid Summer Sale offer.



Given below is a comparison of offers on flight tickets by Jet Airways, AirAsia India



Jet Airway's offer on flight tickets under UDAN scheme

has announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (



From June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Commencing from June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik. Effective June 16, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore route.



Here are the flight ticket fares being offered by Jet Airways on new routes under UDAN Scheme

Route Lowest One-way fares* Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow Rs. 967 Patna-Allahabad-Patna Rs. 1216 Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur Rs. 1690 Indore-Allahabad-Indore Rs. 1914 Delhi-Nashik-Delhi Rs. 2665



AirAsia offer on flight tickets under Mid Summer Sale

is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 under Mid Summer Sale offer, according to airasia.com.



Here are the fares on AirAsia flight tickets under Mid Summer Sale offer



Fly from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 2299.00 Kolkata Rs 1399.00 Hyderabad Rs 1799.00 Ranchi Rs 1699.00 Chennai Rs 1899.00

Fly from Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bhubaneswar Rs 1699.00 Bengaluru Rs 3299.00 Kolkata Rs 1399.00 New Delhi Rs 2399.00 Hyderabad Rs 2799.00

Fly from Surat Airport, Surat to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 3999.00

Fly from Chandigarh Airport, Chandigarh to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 3999.00 Kochi Rs 5912.00 Goa Rs 6212.00

Fly from Cochin International Airport, Kochi to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 1399.00 Hyderabad Rs 1799.00 Guwahati Rs 6422.00 Goa Rs 3633.00 Chandigarh Rs 5933.00 Jaipur Rs 5233.00 Visakhapatnam Rs 3299.00

Fly from Netaji Subhash Chandara Bose International Airport (Terminal 2), Kolkata to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bhubaneswar Rs 1399.00 Guwahati Rs 1699.00 Imphal Rs 1699.00 Bagdogra Rs 2099.00 Ranchi Rs 1399.00 New Delhi Rs 3299.00

Fly from Goa International Airport, Goa to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 1699.00 New Delhi Rs 2799.00 Hyderabad Rs 2099.00 Indore Rs 2799.00 Chandigarh Rs 6221.00 Visakhapatnam Rs 4021.00 Guwahati Rs 7651.00

Fly from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 4299.00 Kolkata Rs 1699.00 New Delhi Rs 3799.00 Imphal Rs 1399.00 Kochi Rs 6365.00 Goa Rs 7589.00



Fly from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 1399.00 Kochi Rs 1799.00 Goa Rs 2099.00 Ranchi Rs 2799.00 Jaipur Rs 2799.00

Fly from Imphal International Airport, Imphal to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Kolkata Rs 1699.00 Guwahati Rs 1399.00 New Delhi Rs 4799.00

Fly from Jaipur International Airport, Jaipur to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 3299.00 Hyderabad Rs 2799.00 Pune Rs 2799.00 Kochi Rs 5216.00

Fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 3499.00 Guwahati Rs 3799.00 Goa Rs 2799.00 Bagdogra Rs 4299.00 Ranchi Rs 2399.00 Pune Rs 3299.00 Srinagar Rs 2799.00 Imphal Rs 4799.00 Kolkata Rs 3299.00

Fly from Pune Airport, Pune to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 1999.00 New Delhi Rs 3299.00 Jaipur Rs 2799.00

Fly from Visakhapatnam Airport, Visakhapatnam to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bengaluru Rs 1799.00 Kochi Rs 3299.00 Goa Rs 4012.00

Fly from Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bhubaneswar Rs 2299.00 Kochi Rs 1399.00 New Delhi Rs 3499.00 Guwahati Rs 4299.00 Goa Rs 1699.00 Hyderabad Rs 1399.00 Indore Rs 2799.00 Chandigarh Rs 3999.00 Ranchi Rs 3299.00 Jaipur Rs 3299.00 Chennai Rs 1399.00 Pune Rs 1999.00 Surat Rs 3999.00 Visakhapatnam Rs 1799.00

Fly from Chennai International Airport, Chennai to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Bhubaneswar Rs 1899.00 Bengaluru Rs 1399.00

Fly from Bagdogra Airport , Bagdogra to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from Kolkata Rs 2099.00 New Delhi Rs 4299.00

Fly from Srinagar International Airport, Srinagar to:

Domestic destination All-in-fare from New Delhi Rs 2799.00

Meanwhile, Iceland-based



