Profit
Home | Aviation

Flight Ticket Offers Of Jet Airways, AirAsia Compared

Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 967 on new routes it was offered under the UDAN Scheme.

Aviation | | Updated: May 17, 2018 17:17 IST
AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 in its Mid Summer Sale offer.

Domestic airlines are going all out to woo passengers amid the summer holiday season rush. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 967 on new routes it was offered under the UDAN Scheme. AirAsia India, on the other hand, is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 in its Mid Summer Sale offer. Among other airlines, SpiceJet is offering a 10 per cent cashback every Wednesday on flight bookings made via Paytm wallet. GoAir's Low Fare Wednesday offers flight tickets at discounted fares every Wednesday. Thus, passengers, this holiday season, are spoilt for choice.

Given below is a comparison of offers on flight tickets by Jet Airways, AirAsia India

Jet Airway's offer on flight tickets under UDAN scheme
Jet Airways has announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme, which targets regional air connectivity. Jet Airways has announced the launch of operations on three new routes, and will subsequently launch Lucknow-Bareilly-Delhi-Bareilly-Lucknow route once Bareilly airport is ready for civil operations, it said in a statement.

From June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Commencing from June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik. Effective June 16, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore route.

Here are the flight ticket fares being offered by Jet Airways on new routes under UDAN Scheme
 
RouteLowest One-way fares*
Lucknow-Allahabad-LucknowRs. 967
Patna-Allahabad-PatnaRs. 1216
Nagpur-Allahabad-NagpurRs. 1690
Indore-Allahabad-IndoreRs. 1914
Delhi-Nashik-DelhiRs. 2665


AirAsia offer on flight tickets under Mid Summer Sale
AirAsia is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 under Mid Summer Sale offer, according to airasia.com. AirAsia is offering flight tickets for destinations like Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur and more. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till May 20, 2018. Customers can travel till August 31, 2018 under AirAsia's Mid Summer Sale offer on flight tickets.

Here are the fares on AirAsia flight tickets under Mid Summer Sale offer

Fly from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 2299.00
KolkataRs 1399.00
HyderabadRs 1799.00
RanchiRs 1699.00
ChennaiRs 1899.00

Fly from Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BhubaneswarRs 1699.00
BengaluruRs 3299.00
KolkataRs 1399.00
New DelhiRs 2399.00
HyderabadRs 2799.00

Fly from Surat Airport, Surat to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 3999.00

Fly from Chandigarh Airport, Chandigarh to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 3999.00
KochiRs 5912.00
GoaRs 6212.00

Fly from Cochin International Airport, Kochi to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 1399.00
HyderabadRs 1799.00
GuwahatiRs 6422.00
GoaRs 3633.00
ChandigarhRs 5933.00
JaipurRs 5233.00
VisakhapatnamRs 3299.00

Fly from Netaji Subhash Chandara Bose International Airport (Terminal 2), Kolkata to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BhubaneswarRs 1399.00
GuwahatiRs 1699.00
ImphalRs 1699.00
BagdograRs 2099.00
RanchiRs 1399.00
New DelhiRs 3299.00

Fly from Goa International Airport, Goa to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 1699.00
New DelhiRs 2799.00
HyderabadRs 2099.00
IndoreRs 2799.00
ChandigarhRs 6221.00
VisakhapatnamRs 4021.00
GuwahatiRs 7651.00

Fly from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 4299.00
KolkataRs 1699.00
New DelhiRs 3799.00
ImphalRs 1399.00
KochiRs 6365.00
GoaRs 7589.00


Fly from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 1399.00
KochiRs 1799.00
GoaRs 2099.00
RanchiRs 2799.00
JaipurRs 2799.00

Fly from Imphal International Airport, Imphal to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
KolkataRs 1699.00
GuwahatiRs 1399.00
New DelhiRs 4799.00

Fly from Jaipur International Airport, Jaipur to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 3299.00
HyderabadRs 2799.00
PuneRs 2799.00
KochiRs 5216.00

Fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 3499.00
GuwahatiRs 3799.00
GoaRs 2799.00
BagdograRs 4299.00
RanchiRs 2399.00
PuneRs 3299.00
SrinagarRs 2799.00
ImphalRs 4799.00
KolkataRs 3299.00

Fly from Pune Airport, Pune to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 1999.00
New DelhiRs 3299.00
JaipurRs 2799.00

Fly from Visakhapatnam Airport, Visakhapatnam to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BengaluruRs 1799.00
KochiRs 3299.00
GoaRs 4012.00

Fly from Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BhubaneswarRs 2299.00
KochiRs 1399.00
New DelhiRs 3499.00
GuwahatiRs 4299.00
GoaRs 1699.00
HyderabadRs 1399.00
IndoreRs 2799.00
ChandigarhRs 3999.00
RanchiRs 3299.00
JaipurRs 3299.00
ChennaiRs 1399.00
PuneRs 1999.00
SuratRs 3999.00
VisakhapatnamRs 1799.00

Fly from Chennai International Airport, Chennai to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
BhubaneswarRs 1899.00
BengaluruRs 1399.00

Fly from Bagdogra Airport , Bagdogra to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
KolkataRs 2099.00
New DelhiRs 4299.00

Fly from Srinagar International Airport, Srinagar to:
 
Domestic destinationAll-in-fare from
New DelhiRs 2799.00

Meanwhile, Iceland-based Wow Air is offering international flight tickets starting from Rs 13,499. Select North American and European destinations will be covered under Wow Air's 'Wow Basic' fares.

