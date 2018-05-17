Flight Ticket Offers Of Jet Airways, AirAsia Compared

Given below is a comparison of offers on flight tickets by Jet Airways, AirAsia India
Jet Airway's offer on flight tickets under UDAN scheme
Jet Airways has announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme, which targets regional air connectivity. Jet Airways has announced the launch of operations on three new routes, and will subsequently launch Lucknow-Bareilly-Delhi-Bareilly-Lucknow route once Bareilly airport is ready for civil operations, it said in a statement.
From June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Commencing from June 15, Jet Airways will fly three times a week between New Delhi and Nashik. Effective June 16, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore route.
Here are the flight ticket fares being offered by Jet Airways on new routes under UDAN Scheme
|Route
|Lowest One-way fares*
|Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow
|Rs. 967
|Patna-Allahabad-Patna
|Rs. 1216
|Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur
|Rs. 1690
|Indore-Allahabad-Indore
|Rs. 1914
|Delhi-Nashik-Delhi
|Rs. 2665
AirAsia offer on flight tickets under Mid Summer Sale
AirAsia is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399 under Mid Summer Sale offer, according to airasia.com. AirAsia is offering flight tickets for destinations like Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur and more. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till May 20, 2018. Customers can travel till August 31, 2018 under AirAsia's Mid Summer Sale offer on flight tickets.
Here are the fares on AirAsia flight tickets under Mid Summer Sale offer
CommentsFly from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2299.00
|Kolkata
|Rs 1399.00
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1799.00
|Ranchi
|Rs 1699.00
|Chennai
|Rs 1899.00
Fly from Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1699.00
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3299.00
|Kolkata
|Rs 1399.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 2399.00
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2799.00
Fly from Surat Airport, Surat to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3999.00
Fly from Chandigarh Airport, Chandigarh to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3999.00
|Kochi
|Rs 5912.00
|Goa
|Rs 6212.00
Fly from Cochin International Airport, Kochi to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1399.00
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1799.00
|Guwahati
|Rs 6422.00
|Goa
|Rs 3633.00
|Chandigarh
|Rs 5933.00
|Jaipur
|Rs 5233.00
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 3299.00
Fly from Netaji Subhash Chandara Bose International Airport (Terminal 2), Kolkata to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1399.00
|Guwahati
|Rs 1699.00
|Imphal
|Rs 1699.00
|Bagdogra
|Rs 2099.00
|Ranchi
|Rs 1399.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 3299.00
Fly from Goa International Airport, Goa to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1699.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 2799.00
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2099.00
|Indore
|Rs 2799.00
|Chandigarh
|Rs 6221.00
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 4021.00
|Guwahati
|Rs 7651.00
Fly from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 4299.00
|Kolkata
|Rs 1699.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 3799.00
|Imphal
|Rs 1399.00
|Kochi
|Rs 6365.00
|Goa
|Rs 7589.00
Fly from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1399.00
|Kochi
|Rs 1799.00
|Goa
|Rs 2099.00
|Ranchi
|Rs 2799.00
|Jaipur
|Rs 2799.00
Fly from Imphal International Airport, Imphal to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Kolkata
|Rs 1699.00
|Guwahati
|Rs 1399.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 4799.00
Fly from Jaipur International Airport, Jaipur to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3299.00
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2799.00
|Pune
|Rs 2799.00
|Kochi
|Rs 5216.00
Fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 3499.00
|Guwahati
|Rs 3799.00
|Goa
|Rs 2799.00
|Bagdogra
|Rs 4299.00
|Ranchi
|Rs 2399.00
|Pune
|Rs 3299.00
|Srinagar
|Rs 2799.00
|Imphal
|Rs 4799.00
|Kolkata
|Rs 3299.00
Fly from Pune Airport, Pune to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1999.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 3299.00
|Jaipur
|Rs 2799.00
Fly from Visakhapatnam Airport, Visakhapatnam to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1799.00
|Kochi
|Rs 3299.00
|Goa
|Rs 4012.00
Fly from Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 2299.00
|Kochi
|Rs 1399.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 3499.00
|Guwahati
|Rs 4299.00
|Goa
|Rs 1699.00
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1399.00
|Indore
|Rs 2799.00
|Chandigarh
|Rs 3999.00
|Ranchi
|Rs 3299.00
|Jaipur
|Rs 3299.00
|Chennai
|Rs 1399.00
|Pune
|Rs 1999.00
|Surat
|Rs 3999.00
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 1799.00
Fly from Chennai International Airport, Chennai to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1899.00
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1399.00
Fly from Bagdogra Airport , Bagdogra to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|Kolkata
|Rs 2099.00
|New Delhi
|Rs 4299.00
Fly from Srinagar International Airport, Srinagar to:
|Domestic destination
|All-in-fare from
|New Delhi
|Rs 2799.00
Meanwhile, Iceland-based Wow Air is offering international flight tickets starting from Rs 13,499. Select North American and European destinations will be covered under Wow Air's 'Wow Basic' fares.