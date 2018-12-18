Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Top Banks Offer

In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments offered by commercial banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here's a comparison of the latest interest rates paid by SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on FDs up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:



Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 Source: sbi.co.in

Kotak Mahindra Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore according to bank's website kotak.com:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from December 10, 2018 Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Regular Senior Citizen Less than Rs 1 Crore Less than Rs 1 Crore 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.50% 6.00% 91 - 120 Days 6.25% 6.75% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 7.00% 7.50% 181 Days to 269 Days 7.00% 7.50% 270 Days 7.00% 7.50% 271 Days to 363 Days 7.00% 7.50% 364 Days 7.00% 7.50% 365 Days to 389 Days 7.30% 7.80% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.40% 7.90% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.25% 7.75% 23 Months 7.25% 7.75% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years- less than 3 years 7.25% 7.75% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.10% 7.60% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.50% 7.00%

HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% Source: hdfc bank.com

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

