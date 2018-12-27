Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments offered by commercial banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. However, small finance banks offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers.

Here's a comparison of the latest interest rates paid by commercial banks and small finance banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:



Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)



HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore:



Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75 (Source: icicibank.com)

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from December 14, 2018 according to janabank.com:

Period Interest Rate (p.a.) 7 days to 45 days 6.00% 46 days to 60 days 6.50% 61 days to 180 days 7.00% 181 days to 365 days 8.50% More than 1 year up to 2 years 8.50% More than 2 years to less than 3 years 8.50% 3 years 9.00% More than 3 years up to 5 years 8.50% More than 5 years up to 10 years 7.00%

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.6 per cent interest over and above the FD card rate, according to the bank's website.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from September 29, 2018 according to suryodaybank.com:

Period Interest Rate (Per Annum) Senior Citizen Rate (Per Annum) 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181 days to 240 days 7.50% 8.00% 241 days to less than 1 Year 7.75% 8.25% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.50% 9.00% Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75% 9.25% 950 Days 9.00% 9.50% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 26, 2018 according to suryodaybank.com:

TENURE Interest Rate (pa) (Under Rs. 1 Crore) 7 Days to 29 Days 5.50% 30 Days to 89 Days 6.25% 90 Days to 179 Days 6.75% 180 Days to 364 Days 7.50% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.30% 2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days 7.50% 735 Days 8.25% 736 Days to 798 Days 7.50% 799 Days 8.60% 800 Days to 3 Years 7.50% 3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years 7.00% 5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years 6.50%

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.5 per cent interest over and above the FD card rate, according to the bank's website.

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.