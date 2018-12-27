NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: December 27, 2018 14:00 IST
Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments offered by commercial banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. However, small finance banks offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers. 

Here's a comparison of the latest interest rates paid by commercial banks and small finance banks on fixed deposits of up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI):

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)


HDFC Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

ICICI Bank:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

Jana Small Finance Bank 

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from December 14, 2018 according to janabank.com:

PeriodInterest Rate (p.a.)
7 days to 45 days6.00%
46 days to 60 days6.50%
61 days to 180 days7.00%
181 days to 365 days8.50%
More than 1 year up to 2 years8.50%
More than 2 years to less than 3 years8.50%
3 years9.00%
More than 3 years up to 5 years8.50%
More than 5 years up to 10 years7.00%

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.6 per cent interest over and above the FD card rate, according to the bank's website.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from September 29, 2018 according to suryodaybank.com:

PeriodInterest Rate (Per Annum)Senior Citizen Rate (Per Annum)
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days5.00%5.50%
91 days to 180 days5.50%6.00%
181 days to 240 days7.50%8.00%
241 days to less than 1 Year7.75%8.25%
1 Year to 2 Years8.50%9.00%
Above 2 Years to 3 Years8.75%9.25%
950 Days9.00%9.50%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years8.00%8.50%
5 Years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years7.25%7.75%

 

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore from November 26, 2018 according to suryodaybank.com:

TENUREInterest Rate (pa) (Under Rs. 1 Crore)
7 Days to 29 Days5.50%
30 Days to 89 Days6.25%
90 Days to 179 Days6.75%
180 Days to 364 Days7.50%
1 Year to 2 Years8.30%
2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days7.50%
735 Days8.25%
736 Days to 798 Days7.50%
799 Days8.60%
800 Days to 3 Years7.50%
3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years7.00%
5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.5 per cent interest over and above the FD card rate, according to the bank's website.

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

