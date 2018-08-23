FD Interest Rates Offered By SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UCO Bank

Bank fixed deposits are suitable for people with low-risk appetite.

Fixed deposits are investment instruments offered by banks and companies, where you can deposit money for a higher interest rate than savings accounts. You can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Once you deposit the money in a fixed deposit, you start earning an interest on your investment. Money can be deposited in a fixed deposit account only once. If you want to add more money, you need to create another fixed deposit account.

Advantages of bank fixed deposits

Bank fixed deposits assure returns on your investment. Bank FD interest rates do not change according to market volatilities. However, FD interest rates vary according to different tenures. However, corporate fixed deposits are riskier because their returns depend on the profits of the company.

Key banks like SBI or State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank offer the facility of opening fixed deposit accounts. On a three-year fixed deposit, SBI pays interest of 6.8 per cent, HDFC Bank 7.10 per cent, ICICI Bank 7.25 per cent and UCO Bank 6.60 per cent.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit or FD interest rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and UCO Bank:

SBI fixed deposit interest rates 2018

SBI revised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits with effect from August 30, stated sbi.co.in. The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore:

(All figures in % per annum)

Term Interest rate for general public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Interest rate for senior citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

HDFC fixed deposit rates 2018

The following HDFC Bank FD interest rates are applicable from August 6, 2018 for deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates 2018

ICICI Bank fixed deposit or FD Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore) from icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

UCO Bank fixed deposit interest rates 2018

Domestic fixed deposit interest rates for amounts less than Rs. 1 crore from ucobank.com

Time Period Revised Rate w.e.f 10.06.2018 7 - 14 Days 4.50% 15 - 29 Days 4.50% 30 - 45 Days 5.00% 46 - 60 Days 5.50% 61 - 90 Days 5.50% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 121 - 150 Days 6.00% 151-180 Days 6.00% 181 to 364 days 6.35% 1 year 6.60% More than 1 year up to 2 Years 6.60% Above 2 Years up to 3 Years 6.60% Above 3 Years and less than 5 Years 6.60% 5 years and above 6.60%

Banks' fixed deposit interest rates re subject to change from time to time.