Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Key Banks Compared Here

A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, post offices, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Last week, private sector lender HDFC Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from February 22, 2019:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.40% 6.90% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.80% 7.30% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.80% 7.30% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.80% 7.30% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35%

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from March 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 to 14 days 5.75 6.25 15 to 29 days 5.75 6.25 30 to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 111 days 6.5 7 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 222 days 6.6 7.1 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 333 days 7.1 7.6 1 year 6.75 7.25 555 days 6.85 7.35 above 1 year & up to 3 years 6.75 7.25 above 3 year & up to 5 years 6.25 6.75 above 5 years & up to 10 years 6.25 6.75

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 11, 2019 according to hdfcbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days - 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

Axis Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 9, 2019 according to axisbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 3.5 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.25 61 days < 3 months 6.25 6.25 3 months < 4 months 6.25 6.25 4 months < 5 months 6.25 6.25 5 months < 6 months 6.25 6.25 6 months < 7 months 6.75 7 7 months < 8 months 6.75 7 8 months < 9 months 6.75 7 9 months < 10 months 7.1 7.35 10 months < 11 months 7.1 7.35 11 months < 1 year 7.1 7.35 1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.3 7.95 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.3 7.95 1 year 11 days < 13 months 7.3 7.95 13 months < 14 months 7.35 8 14 months < 15 months 7.3 7.95 15 months < 16 months 7.3 7.95 16 months < 17 months 7.3 7.95 17 months < 18 months 7.3 7.95 18 Months < 2 years 7.3 7.95 2 years < 30 months 7.5 8.15 30 months < 3 years 7.5 8 3 years < 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years to 10 years 7 7.5

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019 according to icicibank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Small finance banks, often pay higher returns on fixed deposits compared to private and public sector banks.

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

