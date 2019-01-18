Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of Key Banks Compared Here

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

Fixed deposits or FDs are secure financial instruments offered by public, private sector banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years are eligible for deduction in income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

Canara Bank

Domestic Rate of Interest for deposits less than Rs 1 crore w.e.f. November 1, 2018 Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen Rate of Interest (% p.a) Rate of Interest (% p.a) 7 days to 14 days 5.75 6.25 15 days to 30 days 5.75 6.25 31 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.75 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 269 days 6.35 6.85 270 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year only 7 7.5 Above 1 year to less than 2 years 7 7.5 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.7 7.2 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.2 6.7 5 years & above to less than 8 years 6.2 6.7 8 years & above to 10 years 6.2 6.7 444 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit) 7.05 7.55 555 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit) 7.1 7.6

Punjab National Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate applicable to domestic/NRO fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore (with effect from 01.01.2019) For general public For senior citizens 7 to 14 days 5.75% 6.25% 15 to 29 days 5.75% 6.25% 30 to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 to 90 days 6.35% 6.85% 91 to 179 days 6.35% 6.85% 180 days to 270 days 6.35% 6.85% 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35% 6.85% 1 year 6.75% 7.25% 555 days (effective for a period of 01.11.2018 to 31.03.2019) 6.85% 7.35% above 1 year up to 3 years 6.75% 7.25% above 3 year up to 5 years 6.25% 6.75% above 5 years up to 10 years 6.25% 6.75% (Source: pnbindia.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh) 7.25 7.75 (Source: icicibank.com)

One can deposit a money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.