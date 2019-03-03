NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Small Finance Banks Offer

Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by provision of savings vehicles and supply of credit to small business units

Your Money | | Updated: March 03, 2019 18:01 IST
Small finance banks pay higher interest rates on fixed deposits compared to commercial banks


Last week, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank revised it fixed deposit interest rates. Fixed deposit (FDs) are secure financial instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by provision of savings vehicles and supply of credit to small business units, small farmers, micro and small industries and other unorganised sector entities. Small finance banks pay higher interest rates on fixed deposits compared to commercial banks.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Capital Small Finance Bank ESAF Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank:

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore, according to the bank's website - utkarsh.bank:

Interest rates with effect from February 28, 2019
TenuresGeneral CustomersSenior Citizens
7 Days to 15 days5.00%5.50%
16 Days to 28 Days5.00%5.50%
29 Days to 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 Days to 90 Days5.75%6.25%
91 Days to 120 Days7.00%7.50%
121 Days to 180 Days7.00%7.50%
181 Days to 210 Days7.25%7.75%
211 Days to 270 Days7.25%7.75%
271 Days to less than 1 Year7.50%8.00%
1 Year to 455 Days8.50%9.00%
456 Days to less than 2 years9.00%9.50%
2 Years to less than 3 Years7.85%8.35%
3 Years to less than 5 Years7.00%7.50%
5 Years8.00%8.50%
More than 5 Years to 10 Years7.00%7.50%

 

Capital Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable with effect from November 19, 2018, according to the bank's website - capitalbank.co.in:

SlabGeneral publicSenior citizens
15 Days to 30 Days5.25%5.75%
31 Days to 45 Days5.75%6.25%
46 Days to 89 Days6.50%7.00%
90 Days to 179 Days6.85%7.35%
180 Days to less than 1 Year7.15%7.65%
1 Year to less than 5 Years7.65%8.15%
5 Years and up to 10 Years7.50%8.00%
400 Days7.85%8.35%
900 Days7.75%8.25%

 

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - esafbank.com:

Tenure of depositRate of Interest effective from November 1, 2018
General publicSenior Citizens
7 - 14 days5.50%6.00%
15 - 59 days5.50%6.00%
60 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 - 179 days6.75%7.25%
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.75%9.25%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.00%7.50%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.00%7.50%

 

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore, according to the bank's website - janabank.com:

PeriodRegular FD Interest rate (p.a)Senior Citizen FD Interest rate (p.a)
Effective from December 14, 2018Effective from January 30, 2019
7-45 days6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.50%9.10%
> 1 year - 2 years8.50%9.10%
> 2 years - < 3 years8.50%9.10%
= 3 years9.00%9.60%
> 3 years - 5 years8.50%9.10%
> 5 years - 10 years7.00%7.60%

 

Post offices also offer the facility of fixed deposits

Small finanace banksSmall finance banks fixed deposit interest ratesSmall finance banks FD rates

