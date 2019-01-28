Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Top Lenders Compared Here

Fixed deposits or FDs are secure financial instruments offered by public, private sector banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. The interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. One can deposit a money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.
Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:
State Bank of India
Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.8
|7.3
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.8
|7.3
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
|(Source: sbi.co.in)
Canara Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:
|Domestic
|Rate of Interest (%) p.a.
|For Deposits less than Rs.1 Crore w.e.f. 01.11.2018
|Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|Rate of Interest (% p.a)
|Rate of Interest (% p.a)
|7 days to 14 days
|5.75
|6.25
|15 days to 30 days
|5.75
|6.25
|31 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 60 days
|6.25
|6.75
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days to 120 days
|6.25
|6.75
|121 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 269 days
|6.35
|6.85
|270 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year only
|7
|7.5
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years
|7
|7.5
|2 years & above to less than 3 years
|6.7
|7.2
|3 years & above to less than 5 years
|6.2
|6.7
|5 years & above to less than 8 years
|6.2
|6.7
|8 years & above to 10 years
|6.2
|6.7
|444 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit)
|7.05
|7.55
|555 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit)
|7.1
|7.6
HDFC Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018:
|Period
|Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
|General public
|Senior citizen
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|46 - 60 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|61 - 90 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|91 days - 6 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 4 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 5 days- 9 months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 4 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 16 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|7.10%
|7.60%
|1 Year
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 4 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 Year 16 days
|7.30%
|7.80%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.30%
|7.80%
|2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.40%
|7.90%
|2 Years 16 days
|7.40%
|7.90%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.40%
|7.90%
|3 years 1 day - 5 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|5 Years 1 day - 8 Years
|6.50%
|7.00%
|8 Years 1 day - 10 Years
|6.50%
|7.00%
|(Source: hdfcbank.com)
ICICI Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
|Tenure Period
|General
|Senior Citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|6
|6.5
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days to 120 days
|6.25
|6.75
|121 days to 184 days
|6.25
|6.75
|185 days to 289 days
|6.5
|7
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.9
|7.4
|390 days to 2 years
|7.1
|7.6
|2 years 1 day up to 3 years
|7.5
|8
|3 years 1 day up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
|5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)
|7.25
|7.75
|(Source: icicibank.com)
Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years are eligible for deduction in income tax under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.