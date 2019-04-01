NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of Key Lenders Compared Here

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: April 01, 2019 21:36 IST
One can deposit a money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.


A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, post offices, small finance banks, non-banking financial companies which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Bank of Baroda, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of India:

Bank of Baroda

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore, according to bankofbaroda.com:

TenorsInterest rates effective from March 13, 2019
7 days to 14 days4.5
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.75
181 days to 270 days6.5
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.5
1 year6.7
Above 1 year to 400 days6.85
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.8
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.7
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.7
444 days (Only for Baroda Samriddhi Deposit Scheme)7

Branches may continue to pay an additional interest of 0.50 per cent on domestic term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore to senior citizens for all tenors in terms of extant guidelines, said the bank on its portal.

State Bank of India

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore, according to sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019 according to hdfcbank.com:

Period

Interest Rate

(per annum)

Senior Citizen Rates

(per annum)

7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years  1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore according to icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest applicable from March 7, 2019
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

Bank of India 

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore according to bankofindia.co.in:

Maturity BucketsInterest rates effective from March 25, 2019
7 days to 14 days5.25
15 days to 30 days5.25
31 days to 45 days5.25
46 days to 90 days5.75
91 days to 179 days6
180 days to 269 days6.25
270 days to less than 1 year6.25
1 Year & above to less than 2 years6.65
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.7
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.5
5 years & above to less than 8 years6.5
8 years & above to 10 years6.35

The bank offers 0.50 per cent p.a. additional rate of interest over and above card rates to senior citizens for minimum deposits of Rs 5,000 up to Rs.1 crore, according to the bank's website.



