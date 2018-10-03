Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Top Banks Pay

FD interest rates of banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for general public.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments that offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time. Most banks today offer a maturity period ranging from seven days to 10 years for fixed deposits. Money deposited in a savings account usually fetches an interest rate to the tune of 3-4 per cent. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates compared to savings accounts. Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to those applicable to the general public. Banks keep on revising their FD interest rates from time to time.

Here is a comparison of interest rates paid by State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India

Term Interest rate for general public (with effect from July 30, 2018) Interest rate for senior citizens (with effect from July 30, 2018) 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Punjab National Bank

Sl. No Period Interest rate for general public (with effect from August 1, 2018) Interest rate for senior citizens (with effect from August 1, 2018) 1 7 to 14 days 5.7 6.2 2 15 to 29 days 5.7 6.2 3 30 to 45 days 5.7 6.2 4 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 5 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 8 1 year 6.75 7.25 9 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.75 7.25 10 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.75 11 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 6.75

Canara Bank

Term Interest rate for general public (with effect from August 4, 2018) Interest rate for senior citizen (with effect from August 4, 2018) 7 days to 14 days * 5.75 6.25 15 days to 30 days 5.75 6.25 31 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.75 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 269 days 6.35 6.85 270 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year only 6.7 7.2 Above 1 year to less than 2 years 7 7.5 2 years & above to less than 3 years 6.7 7.2 3 years & above to less than 5 years 6.2 6.7 5 years & above to less than 8 years 6.2 6.7 8 years & above to 10 years 6.2 6.7 (Source: canarabank.com)

ICICI Bank

Tenure Period Interest rate (with effect from August 14, 2018) General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

HDFC Bank

Period Interest rate (with effect from August 6, 2018) For general public For senior citizens 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.