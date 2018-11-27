NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Select Commercial Banks

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: November 27, 2018 19:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Select Commercial Banks

One can deposit money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.


A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Andhra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

Andhra Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore applicable from September 10, 2018, according to the bank's website - andhrabank.in:

Maturity PeriodRates of interest (%) per annum
7 days to 14 days4.00
15 days to 45 days5.25
46 days to 90 days6.00
91 days to 179 days6.26
6 months to < 9 months6.26
9 months to < 1 year6.6
One year to 18 months6.8
Above 18 months to 2 years6.8
Above 2 years to 3 years6.75
Above 3 years to 5 years6.75
Above 5 years to 10 years6.50

Senior citizens will get an additional 0.50 per cent interest over and above mentioned rates, said the bank.

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to the general public.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fixed deposit (FD)fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit banks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top