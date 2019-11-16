NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Here Are Latest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks

FD Interest Rate: Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Savings And Investments | Edited by | Updated: November 16, 2019 11:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Here Are Latest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Offered By Top Banks

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: Banks provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers.


Top banks pay interest rates to the tune of 3.50-6.85 per cent on fixed deposits - also known as term deposits - up to Rs 2 crore. State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank provide a range of maturity options to retail customers for setting up fixed deposits, starting from seven days to as long as 10 years. All three banks provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers. For example, the country's largest lender, SBI, pays interest at the rates of 5.00-6.75 to senior citizens and 4.50-6.25 to others on these fixed deposits.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks - SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates 

State Bank of India offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from November 10, according to the lender's website - sbi.co.in:

TermInterest Rate
General PublicSenior Citizens
Seven to 45 days4.50%5%
46 to 179 days5.50%6%
180 to 210 days5.80%6.30%
211 days to less than one year5.80%6.30%
One year to less than two years6.25%6.75%
Two years to less than three years6.25%6.75%
Three years to less than five years6.25%6.75%
Five years and up to 10 years6.25%6.75%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates With Effect From October 30

HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from October 30, 2019, according to its website - hdfcbank.com:

TermInterest Rate
General PublicSenior Citizens
Seven to 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 to 29 days4.00%4.50%
30 to 45 days4.90%5.40%
46 to 60 days5.40%5.90%
61 to 90 days5.40%5.90%
91 days to six months5.40%5.90%
Six months and one days to nine months6.00%6.50%
Nine months and one day to less than one year6.25%6.75%
One year6.45%6.95%
One year and one day to two years6.45%6.95%
Two years and one day to three years6.85%7.35%
Three years and one day to five years6.75%7.25%
Five years and one day to 10 years6.75%7.25%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates With Effect From October 23

ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore from October 23, 2019, according to the lender's website - icicibank.com:

TermInterest Rate
General PublicSenior Citizens
Seven to 14 days4%4.50%
15 to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 to 45 days5%5.50%
46 to 60 days5.50%6%
61 to 90 days5.50%6%
91 to 120 days5.50%6%
121 to 184 days5.50%6%
185 to 289 days6%6.50%
290 days to less than one year6.25%6.75%
One year to 389 days6.45%6.95%
390 days to less than 18 months6.45%6.95%
18 months to two years6.85%7.35%
Two years and one day to three years6.75%7.25%
Three years and one day to five years6.75%7.25%
Five years and one day to 10 years6.75%7.25%
5 years tax saver (maximum Rs 1.50 lakh)6.75%7.25%
(Source: icicibank.com)

Fixed deposit accounts with a lock-in period of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. 

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far this year reduced the repo rate - the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks such as SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - by 135 basis points (1.35 percentage point). 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFD interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs BanAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution MaskBirsa MundaOdd-Even In Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top