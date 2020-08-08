Bank Fixed Deposit Rates: Compare Returns Provided By Top Banks Here

FD Interest Rate: With effect from May 27, SBI provides interest rates to the tune of 2.9-5.4 per cent on fixed deposits to the general public, and 3.4-6.2 per cent to senior citizens.

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates: Compare Returns Provided By Top Banks Here

FD Interest Rate 2020: Banks revise the interest rates applicable to fixed deposits from time to time

FD Interest Rate: India's top banks currently provide a range of maturity options for fixed deposits, starting from seven days. The country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India, for example, provides eight maturity options with the longest one being from five years to 10 years. With effect from May 27, the lender provides interest rates to the tune of 2.9-5.4 per cent on fixed deposits to the general public, and 3.4-6.2 per cent to senior citizens. Retail fixed deposits are term deposits in which a lump sum amount up to Rs 2 crore is locked in for a fixed period of time, say five years. Commercial banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank revise the interest rates applicable to FDs from time to time. 

Here are the current fixed deposit interest rates offered by top banks:

SBI 

Lock-InInterest Rate With Effect From May 27
PublicSenior citizen
Seven days to 45 days2.9%3.4%
46 days to 179 days3.9%4.4%
180 days to 210 days4.4%4.9%
211 days to less than one year4.4%4.9%
One year to less than two years5.1%5.6%
Two years to less than three years5.1%5.6%
Three years to less than five years5.3%5.8%
Five years and up to 10 years5.4%6.2%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

Lock-InInterest Rate With Effect From July 21
PublicSenior citizen
Seven days to 14 days2.50%    3.00%
15 days to 29 days2.50%   3.00%
30 days to 45 days3.00%    3.50%
46 days to 60 days3.00%   3.50%
61 days to 90 days3.00%   3.50%
91 days to six months4.00%    4.50%
Six months one day to nine months4.40%   4.90%
Nine months one day to less than one year4.50%    5.00%
One year5.10%   5.60%    
One year one day to two years5.10%   5.60%
Two years one day to three years5.20%   5.70%
Three years one day to five years5.35%   5.85%
Five years one day to 10 years5.50%   6.25%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

Kotak Mahindra Bank 

Lock-InInterest Rate With Effect From July 30
Seven to 14 days2.50%
15 to 30 days2.50%
31 to 45 days3%
46 to 90 days3%
91 to 120 days4%
121 to 179 days4%
180 days4.70%
181 to 269 days4.70%
270 days4.70%
271 to 363 days4.70%
364 days4.75%
365 to 389 days4.75%
390 days (12 months and 25 days)5.10%
391 days to less than 23 months5.10%
23 months5.10%
23 months and one day to less than two years5.10%
Two years to less than three years4.90%
Three years and above but less than four years4.90%
Four years and above but less than five years4.75%
Five years and above up to 10 years4.50%
(Source: kotak.com)

ICICI Bank 

Lock-InInterest Rate With Effect From August 7
PublicSenior citizen
Seven to 14 days2.50%3%
15 to 29 days2.50%3%
30 to 45 days3%3.50%
46 to 60 days3%3.50%
61 to 90 days3%3.50%
91 to 120 days4%4.50%
121 to 184 days4%4.50%
185 to 210 days4.40%4.90%
211 to 270 days4.40%4.90%
271 to 289 days4.40%4.90%
290 days to less than one year 4.50%5%
One year to 389 days5%5.50%
390 days to less than 18 months5%5.50%
18 months and one day to two years5.10%5.60%
Two years and one day to three years5.10%5.60%
Three years and one day to five years5.35%5.85%
Five years and one day to 10 years5.50%6.30%
Five years tax-saver FD (maximum Rs 1.50 lakh)5.35%5.85%
(Source: icicibank.com)

PNB

Lock-InInterest Rate With Effect From July 1
PublicSenior citizen
Seven days to 14 days3.00%3.75%
15 days to 29 days3.00%3.75%
30 days to 45 days3.00%3.75%
46 days to 90 days3.25%4%
91 days to 179 days4.00%4.75%
180 days to 270 days4.40%5.15%
271 days to less than one year4.50%5.25%
333 days4.50%5.25%
One year5.25%6%
444 days5.25%6%
555 days5.25%6%
Above one year and up to two years5.25%6%
Above two years and up to three years5.25%6%
Above three years and up to five years5.30%6.15%
Above five years and up to 10 years5.30%6.15%
(Source: pnbindia.in)

All of these commercial banks offer slightly higher returns to senior citizen customers compared to other depositors.

Comments
fixed deposit interest ratebank FD interest

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india