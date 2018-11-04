NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Here Are Fixed Deposit Rates Offered By Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to those applicable to the general public.

Your Money | | Updated: November 04, 2018 17:21 IST
Banks keep on revising their FD interest rates from time to time.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure investment instruments offered by banks, non-banking financial companies, post office, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to those applicable to the general public. Banks keep on revising their FD interest rates from time to time.

Given below is a comparison of FD interest rates offered by SBI, UCO Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

UCO Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from September 10, according to the bank's website - ucobank.com:

Time PeriodRevised Rate w.e.f 10.09.2018
7 - 14 Days4.50%
15 - 29 Days4.50%
30 - 45 Days5.00%
46 - 60 Days5.50%
61 - 90 Days5.50%
91 - 120 Days6.00%
121 - 150 Days6.00%
151-180 Days6.00%
181 to 364 days6.35%
1 year6.70%
More than 1 year upto 2 Years6.75%
Above 2 Years upto 3 Years6.75%
Above 3 Years and less than 5 Years6.75%
5 years and above6.75%

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

