Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of Key Lenders Compared

A fixed deposit (FD) account, also called as term deposit account, is a secure financial instrument which offer guaranteed returns. FD interest rates vary from one bank to another, depending on factors such as the term of fixed deposit. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. The fixed deposits (FDs) usually offer higher interest rates to senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period.

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

State Bank of India

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed General Senior Citizen 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.50% 6.00% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 6.50% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 7.10% 7.60% 181 Days to 269 Days 7.10% 7.60% 270 Days 7.25% 7.75% 271 Days to 363 Days 7.25% 7.75% 364 Days 7.25% 7.75% 365 Days to 389 Days 7.40% 7.90% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.50% 8.00% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.50% 8.00% 23 Months 7.50% 8.00% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.50% 8.00% 2 years- less than 3 years 7.25% 7.75% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.10% 7.60% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.50% 7.00%

HDFC Bank

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.75% 7.25% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 mnths 4 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.00% 7.50% 1 Year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 4 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.25% 7.75% 1 Year 16 days 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 Years 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.10% 7.60% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.10% 7.60% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

ICICI Bank

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75



The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.