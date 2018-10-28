This Bank Offers Up To 8.5% Interest On Fixed Deposit Account

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Besides, fixed deposit offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Normal savings accounts offer interest rates between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:
State Bank of India (SBI)
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.7
|7.2
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
IndusInd Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 5 2018, according to the bank's website - indusind.com:
|Maturity Period
|Domestic (Resident) Deposits/ NRO Deposits
|<1 crore
|Rates p.a.(%)
|7 days to 14 days
|3.75
|15 days to 30 days
|4.25
|31 days to 45 days
|5.75
|46 days to 60 days
|6
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|91 days to 120 days
|6.5
|121 days to 180 days
|6.75
|181 days to 210 days
|7.25
|211 days to 269 days
|7.25
|270 days or below 1 years
|7.5
|1 Years to 1 Years 2 Months
|8
|Above 1 Years 2 Months to below 2 Years
|7.75
|2 years to below 2 years 6 Months
|7.5
|2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months
|7.5
|2 years 9 Months to below 3 years
|7.5
|3 years to below 61 month
|7.5
|61 month and above
|7.25
|Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years)
|7.5
An additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent over and above the card rates is applicable for term deposits of senior citizens for value below Rs. 1 crore, said IndusInd Bank.
HDFC Bank
The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:
|Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|46 - 60 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|61 - 90 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|91 days - 6 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 4 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|6 months 5 days- 9 months
|6.75%
|7.25%
|9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 4 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 16 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|7.00%
|7.50%
|1 Year
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 4 days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|7.25%
|7.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|2 Years 16 days
|7.10%
|7.60%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.10%
|7.60%
|3 years 1 day - 5 years
|7.10%
|7.60%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
ICICI Bank
The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:
|Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
|General
|Senior Citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.5
|7
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.75
|7.25
|390 days to 2 years
|7
|7.5
|2 years 1 day up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
|5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)
|7.25
|7.75
However, fixed deposits of small finance banks offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits.