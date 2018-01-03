Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs PNB Vs BoB

Comments
Currently, the largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent on a fixed deposit investment of less than Rs 1 crore for a tenure of one year. The largest private lender, ICICI Bank, offers an interest rate of 6.6 per cent on a fixed deposit less than Rs 1 crore and for the same tenure while PNB also offers the same interest rate on this investment. Bank of Baroda (BoB) offers an interest rate of 6.45 per cent on a fixed deposit less than Rs 1 crore for a period of 1 year.
Given below is a comparative analysis of interest rates on fixed deposits of SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB and BoB:
State Bank of India (SBI) FD Interest Rates:
Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017Accordingly, the interest rates for retail domestic term deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised.
(All figures in % per annum)
The revised interest rates of SBI are as under:
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
|1 year
6.25
6.75
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates:
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than ₹ 1 crore)
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:
Rate Of Interest On Single Domestic Term Deposits (TD) Of Up to Rs.10 Crore
|Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr.
|Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr #
|W.E.F. 01.01.2018
|W.E.F. 01.01.2018
|Period
|ROI (% p.a.)
|A.Y.**
|For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)
|ROI (% p.a.)
|A.Y.**
|7 to 14 days
|5.25
|5.25
|5.75
|4.8
|4.8
|15 to 29days
|5.25
|5.25
|5.75
|4.8
|4.8
|30 to 45 days
|5.25
|5.25
|5.75
|4.8
|4.8
|46 to 90 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|4.9
|4.9
|91 to 179 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|4.9
|4.9
|180 days to 270 Days
|6.25
|6.3
|6.75
|5
|5.03
|271 days to less than 1 year
|6.25
|6.35
|6.75
|5
|5.06
|1 year
|6.6
|6.77
|7.1
|5.75
|5.88
|above 1 year & upto 3 years
|6.5
|6.66
|7
|5.5
|5.61
|above 3 year & upto 5 years
|6.25
|6.82
|6.75
|5.25
|5.65