Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs PNB The interest rates on FDs depend on the amount and the time of investment.

Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB): State Bank of India Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Repees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017

Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year 6.25 6.75 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5 ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs. 1 crore) Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7



HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Rate Of Interest On Single Domestic Term Deposits (TD) And NRE Term Deposits Of Up to Rs.10 crore Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr. W.E.F. 01.01.2018 Sl. No Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.** 1 7 to 14 days 5.25 5.25 2 15 to 29days 5.25 5.25 3 30 to 45 days 5.25 5.25 4 46 to 90 days 6.25 6.25 5 91 to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.25 6.3 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.35 8 1 year 6.6 6.77 9 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.5 6.66 10 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.82



A bank fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument that provides an assured interest rate until a given maturity date. Investing in an FD may or may not require the creation of a separate account. Due to guaranteed rate of interest, some investors find more security in fixed deposits (FDs) than in other market-linked instruments. The interest rates on FDs depend on the amount and the time of investment. Different banks offer varying interest rates on the same tenure of investment in a fixed deposit (FD).