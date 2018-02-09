NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs PNB

The interest rates on FDs depend on the amount and the time of investment.

Updated: February 09, 2018 21:21 IST
A bank fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument that provides an assured interest rate until a given maturity date. Investing in an FD may or may not require the creation of a separate account. Due to guaranteed rate of interest, some investors find more security in fixed deposits (FDs) than in other market-linked instruments. The interest rates on FDs depend on the amount and the time of investment. Different banks offer varying interest rates on the same tenure of investment in a fixed deposit (FD).


Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits offered by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB):

 

State Bank of India Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Repees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017


Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
1 year
6.25
6.75
Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
 

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:


Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs. 1 crore)

Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57


 

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits

Period
< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%


Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Rate Of Interest On Single Domestic Term Deposits (TD) And NRE Term Deposits Of Up to Rs.10 crore

 Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr.
W.E.F. 01.01.2018
Sl. NoPeriodROI (% p.a.)A.Y.**
17 to 14 days5.255.25
215 to 29days5.255.25
330 to 45 days5.255.25
446 to 90 days6.256.25
591 to 179 days6.256.25
6180 days to 270 Days6.256.3
7271 days to less than 1 year6.256.35
81 year6.66.77
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.56.66
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.82


