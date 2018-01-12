FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs PNB

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a safe way to save your money as the regular interest rates offered by banks on FDs are assured.

Business | | Updated: January 12, 2018 20:08 IST
Fixed deposits (FDs) are a safe way to save your money as the regular interest rates offered by banks on FDs are assured. That is why FDs are more popular among investors than market-linked instruments like stocks or bonds. The rates of interest, however, offered by various banks on FDs vary according to the tenure of the FD. For example, a fixed deposit of 1 year in State Bank of India (SBI) will fetch you an interest rate of 6.25 per cent; in ICICI Bank, you will get 6.5 per cent; in HDFC Bank, you will get 6.75 per cent; and in Punjab National Bank (PNB), you will get 6.6 per cent.


Here are the interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and PNB on fixed deposits of various tenures:

State Bank of India Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017

Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
1 year
6.25
6.75
Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
 

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore)

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57
 

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:


Domestic / NRO / NRE TERM DEPOSITS

 
Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%
 

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:


Rate Of Interest On Single Domestic Term Deposits (TD)

 Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr.Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr #
W.E.F. 01.01.2018W.E.F. 01.01.2018
Sl. NoPeriodROI (% p.a.)A.Y.**For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)ROI (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days5.255.255.754.8
215 to 29days5.255.255.754.8
330 to 45 days5.255.255.754.8
446 to 90 days6.256.256.754.9
591 to 179 days6.256.256.754.9
6180 days to 270 Days6.256.36.755
7271 days to less than 1 year6.256.356.755
81 year6.66.777.15.75
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.56.6675.5
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.826.755.25


