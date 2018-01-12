FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs PNB Fixed deposits (FDs) are a safe way to save your money as the regular interest rates offered by banks on FDs are assured.

Here are the interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and PNB on fixed deposits of various tenures: State Bank of India Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year 6.25 6.75 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5 ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore) Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7 HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Domestic / NRO / NRE TERM DEPOSITS Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Rate Of Interest On Single Domestic Term Deposits (TD) Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr. Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr # W.E.F. 01.01.2018 W.E.F. 01.01.2018 Sl. No Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.** For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) 1 7 to 14 days 5.25 5.25 5.75 4.8 2 15 to 29days 5.25 5.25 5.75 4.8 3 30 to 45 days 5.25 5.25 5.75 4.8 4 46 to 90 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 4.9 5 91 to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 4.9 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.25 6.3 6.75 5 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.35 6.75 5 8 1 year 6.6 6.77 7.1 5.75 9 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.5 6.66 7 5.5 10 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.82 6.75 5.25



