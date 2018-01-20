FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank The rate of interest that a fixed deposit (FD) gives an investor is fixed until a pre-determined maturity period.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular savings instrument among investors.



FDs are of two types: some are normal ones while others act as tax-saving instruments. However, income tax has to be paid on interest income accrued on both types of FDs.



Regular FDs come with a facility of premature withdrawal and give an option to the investor to withdraw the money in times of need.

Given below is a list of rates of interest paid on fixed deposits (FDs) by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank: State Bank of India Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore ' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:



(All figures in percentage per annum)

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year 6.25 6.75 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore) Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:

Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%



Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular savings instrument among investors. Bank FDs offer assured returns as the rate of interest on FDs is fixed and pre-determined. The rate of interest that an FD gives an investor is fixed until a pre-determined maturity period. Since a customer already knows the maturity amount at the time of making an FD, it helps him/her plan the finances better. It also offers liquidity as compared to other market-linked instruments. In case of an emergency, one can prematurely withdraw the entire or partial amount prior to the maturity date. FDs not only help one save money but also offer income tax deduction (on long term FDs).FDs are of two types: some are normal ones while others act as tax-saving instruments. However, income tax has to be paid on interest income accrued on both types of FDs. Regular FDs come with a facility of premature withdrawal and give an option to the investor to withdraw the money in times of need.Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore ' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:(All figures in percentage per annum)