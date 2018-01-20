FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank

FDs are of two types: some are normal ones while others act as tax-saving instruments. However, income tax has to be paid on interest income accrued on both types of FDs.
Comments
Given below is a list of rates of interest paid on fixed deposits (FDs) by State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank:
State Bank of India Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:
Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Rupees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore ' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:
(All figures in percentage per annum)
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.75
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
|1 year
6.25
6.75
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:
Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore)
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates:
Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits
|Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|6.25%
|6.75%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 Years 16 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%