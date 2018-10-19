NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Key Banks Offer

Fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: October 19, 2018 11:56 IST
FD interest rates: Fixed deposits offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Regular savings accounts offer modest returns between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Canara Bank

Canara Bank pays the following interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore, stated canarabank.com: 

TermInterest rate (%) for general public w.e.f. 04.08.2018Interest rate (%) for senior citizen w.e.f. 04.08.2018
7 days to 14 days5.756.25
15 days to 30 days5.756.25
31 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 60 days6.256.75
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 269 days6.356.85
270 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year only6.77.2
Above 1 year to less than 2 years77.5
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.77.2
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.26.7
5 years & above to less than 8 years6.26.7
8 years & above to 10 years                  6.26.7
444 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit)7.057.55
555 Days (Canara Shikhar Deposit)7.17.6

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 mnths 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Small finance banks such as Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank offer interest rates up to 9.5 per cent on FDs.

