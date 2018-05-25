NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
FD Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank Compared

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI) range from 5.75% to 6.75% on deposits under Rs 1 crore.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: May 25, 2018 20:25 IST
Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of ICICI Bank range between 4%-6.6%.

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI), range from 5.75 per cent to 6.75 per cent on deposits under Rs 1 crore. For the same amount, interest rates of ICICI Bank range between 4 per cent to 6.6 per cent; HDFC Bank fixed deposits fetch an interest rate of 3 per cent to 6 per cent; and YES Bank fixed deposits pay between 5 per cent and 7 per cent.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit interest rates of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates on deposits less than Rs 1 crore (according to sbi.co.in)

(All figures in % per annum)
 
TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
7 days to 45 days5.755.756.256.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.256.756.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.356.856.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.46.96.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.46.46.96.9
2 years to less than 3 years6.56.677.1
3 years to less than 5 years6.56.777.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.56.7577.25


Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com
 
Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day up to 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57

Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE term deposits, according to hdfcbank.com
 
Period< 1 Crore
 Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
 (per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.50%7.00%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of YES Bank

Resident fixed deposit interest rates (% p.a), according to yesbank.in
 
PeriodRates for < 1 Crore  w.e.f 16th March 2018
 Regular Senior Citizen***
 Interest RatesAnnualised Yield^Interest RatesAnnualised Yield^
7 to 45 days5.00%5.00%5.50%5.50%
46 to 90 days7.00%7.00%7.50%7.50%
3 months to < 6 months6.90%6.90%7.40%7.40%
6 months to < 9 months6.70%6.76%7.20%7.26%
9 months to < 1 Year6.70%6.81%7.20%7.33%
1 Years to <= 10 years*7.00%7.19%7.50%7.71%
     
*Special Rates    
18 Months 8 Days to 18 months 18 days7.10%7.29%7.60%7.82%
36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days7.25%7.45%7.75%7.98%
 

Small finance banks like Fincare Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank,and AU Small Finance Bank also offer fixed deposits, the interest rates on which are as high as 9 per cent.

Post offices also offer the option of fixed deposits - the interest rates range between 6.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent.

Besides FDs, customers can invest money in public provident funds, national pension scheme, recurring deposits and national savings certificates, among others.

