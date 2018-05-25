FD Interest Rates Of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank Compared

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit interest rates of SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank
State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates on deposits less than Rs 1 crore (according to sbi.co.in)
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|5.75
|6.25
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.25
|6.75
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.35
|6.85
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.4
|6.9
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.4
|6.4
|6.9
|6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.5
|6.6
|7
|7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.5
|6.7
|7
|7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.5
|6.75
|7
|7.25
Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank
Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com
|Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.6
|7.1
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day up to 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
Fixed deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE term deposits, according to hdfcbank.com
|Period
|< 1 Crore
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year
|6.85%
|7.35%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.50%
|7.00%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 Years 16 days
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of YES Bank
Resident fixed deposit interest rates (% p.a), according to yesbank.in
|Period
|Rates for < 1 Crore w.e.f 16th March 2018
|Regular
|Senior Citizen***
|Interest Rates
|Annualised Yield^
|Interest Rates
|Annualised Yield^
|7 to 45 days
|5.00%
|5.00%
|5.50%
|5.50%
|46 to 90 days
|7.00%
|7.00%
|7.50%
|7.50%
|3 months to < 6 months
|6.90%
|6.90%
|7.40%
|7.40%
|6 months to < 9 months
|6.70%
|6.76%
|7.20%
|7.26%
|9 months to < 1 Year
|6.70%
|6.81%
|7.20%
|7.33%
|1 Years to <= 10 years*
|7.00%
|7.19%
|7.50%
|7.71%
|*Special Rates
|18 Months 8 Days to 18 months 18 days
|7.10%
|7.29%
|7.60%
|7.82%
|36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.75%
|7.98%
Small finance banks like Fincare Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank,and AU Small Finance Bank also offer fixed deposits, the interest rates on which are as high as 9 per cent.
CommentsPost offices also offer the option of fixed deposits - the interest rates range between 6.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent.
Besides FDs, customers can invest money in public provident funds, national pension scheme, recurring deposits and national savings certificates, among others.