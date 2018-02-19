Comparison Of FD Interest Rates Of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposits (FD) are a safe investment option as fixed deposit interest rates are fixed and pre-decided at the time of investment.

Here are the interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank on fixed deposits of varying tenures:



State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates



SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 1 Crore) with effect from 01.11.2017, said the bank on its website, sbi.co.in. Accordingly, the interest rates for retail domestic term deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore' have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under :



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year 6.25 6.75 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5



ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates



Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore), acccording to the bank's website, icicibank.com.

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7



HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates



Domestic / NRO / NRE TERM DEPOSITS

Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year, said HDFC bank on its website, hdfcbank.com.



Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%



Kotak Mahindra Bank fixed deposit interest rates



Interest rates for domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits - premature withdrawal allowed



The following interest rates on fixed deposits are effective from 5th February 2018 and are subject to change from time to time, said Kotak Mahindra Bank on its website, kotak.com.

Regular Senior Citizen* Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs.1 Crore# Less than Rs.1 Crore# 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.40% 5.90% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 6.50% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 6.60% 7.10% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.70% 7.20% 270 Days 6.70% 7.20% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.70% 7.20% 364 Days 6.70% 7.20% 365 Days to 389 Days 6.80% 7.30% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 6.85% 7.35% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 6.80% 7.30% 23 Months 6.80% 7.30% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 6.70% 7.20% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.70% 7.20% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.50% 7.00% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.50% 7.00% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25% 6.75%



