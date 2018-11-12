Want To Invest In Fixed Deposit (FD)? Check Out Interest Rates Offered By SBI And Post Office

Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure investment instruments offered by banks, non-banking financial companies and post offices. In a fixed deposit, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period and avail of features like guaranteed returns, choice of interest payout, liquidity through overdraft (OD) or premature withdrawal. Fixed deposit interest rates vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. Like, on a four-year fixed deposit below Rs 1 crore for general public, SBI currently pays an interest rate of 6.8 per cent.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposits (FDs) offered by SBI and post office:

State Bank of India (SBI):

The minimum amount that one requires to open a fixed deposit with SBI is Rs 1,000. However, there is no limit on maximum deposit, said the country's largest lender on it's official portal- sbi.co.in. SBI offers maturity period ranging from seven days to 10 years for fixed deposits.

Premature withdrawal facility is available with SBI's FD account. The interest shall be 0.50 per cent or 1 per cent below the rate applicable at the time of deposits for the period deposit remained with the bank or 0.50 per cent or 1 per cent below the contracted rate, whichever is lower. However, no interest will be paid on deposits which remain for a period of less than 7 days, noted SBI.

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:



Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35 (Source: sbi.co.in)

Post Office Time Deposit (TD) or Fixed Deposit (FD) account

Post office time deposit (TD) or Fixed Deposit (FD) account can be opened by cash or cheque. The minimum amount that one requires to open a fixed deposit with the post office is Rs. 200. Just like SBI, there is no maximum limit available. Interest is payable annually but is calculated quarterly. This account offers interest rates across four maturities: one year, two years, three years, and five years.

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits according to India Post's official website - indiapost.gov.in:

Period Rate 1yr.A/c 6.90% 2yr.A/c ?7.0% 3yr.A/c 7.20% 5yr.A/c 7.8?%

The investment under 5 years fixed deposit qualifies for the benefit of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.