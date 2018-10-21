NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Key Lenders Pay

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: October 21, 2018 13:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Here's What Key Lenders Pay

Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Besides, fixed deposit offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Normal savings accounts offer interest rates between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here is a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Punjab National Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Sl. NoPeriodInterest rate for general public (with effect from August 1, 2018)Interest rate for senior citizens (with effect from August 1, 2018)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29 days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
10above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
11above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

 

Union Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from August 27, 2018 according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Tenure< Rs. 1 Cr
7 day - 14 day5
15 day - 30 day5
31 day - 45 day5
46 day - 90 day5.5
91 day - 120 day6.25
121 day to - 179 days6.25
180 days6.5
181 day to <10 Month6.5
10 Month to 14 Month6.75
>14 Month to 3 Year6.7
>3 year - 5 Year6.85
>5 year - 10 Year6.85

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Small finance banks such as Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank offer interest rates up to 9.5 per cent on FDs.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fixed deposit (FD)fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed deposit account

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top