Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Union Bank Vs SBI Vs PNB Vs Bank Of Baroda Vs Canara Bank

The state-run Union Bank recently revised its fixed deposit interest rates. Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Besides, fixed deposit offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Normal savings accounts offer interest rates between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Here is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Union Bank, State Bank of India, (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank Of Baroda and Canara Bank:
Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Union Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):
Interest rates effective from September 27, 2018 (percentage per annum)
|Tenors
|< Rs. 1 Cr
|7 day – 14 day
|5
|15 day – 30 day
|5
|31 day – 45 day
|5
|46 day – 90 day
|5.5
|91 day- 120 day
|6.25
|121 day to - 179 days
|6.25
|180 days
|6.5
|181 day to <10 Month
|6.5
|10 Month to 14 Month
|6.75
|>14 Month to 3 Year
|6.7
|>3 year - 5 Year
|6.85
|>5 year - 10 Year
|6.85
Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (Below Rs. 1 crore):
Revised from July 30, 2018:
|Term
|Interest rate for general public w.e.f. 30.07.2018
|Interest rate for senior citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
|7 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 210 days
|6.35
|6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.7
|7.2
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Punjab National Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):
Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr. W.e.f August 1, 2018
|Sl. No
|Period
|ROI (% p.a.)
|For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)
|1
|7 to 14 days
|5.7
|6.2
|2
|15 to 29 days
|5.7
|6.2
|3
|30 to 45 days
|5.7
|6.2
|4
|46 to 90 days
|6.35
|6.85
|5
|91 to 179 days
|6.35
|6.85
|6
|180 days to 270 Days
|6.35
|6.85
|7
|271 days to less than 1 year
|6.35
|6.85
|8
|1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|9
|above 1 year & upto 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|10
|above 3 year & upto 5 years
|6.25
|6.75
|11
|above 5 years & upto 10 years
|6.25
|6.75
Bank of Baroda's domestic & NRO Term Deposits (per annum) (ROI in %) Below Rs. 1 Crore:
|Tenors
|Below Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 22.08.18)
|7 days to 14 days
|4.25
|15 days to 45 days
|4.75
|46 days to 90 days
|5
|91 days to 180 days
|5.5
|181 days to 270 days
|6.25
|271 days & above and less than 1 year
|6.5
|1 year
|6.65
|Above 1 year to 400 days
|6.75
|Above 400 days and upto 2 Years
|6.7
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|6.6
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|6.7
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|6.6
FD interest rates offered by Canara Bank
Canara Bank pays the following interest rates on term deposits up to Rs 1 crore, stated canarabank.com:
|Term
|Interest rate (%) for general public w.e.f. 04.08.2018
|Interest rate (%) for senior citizen w.e.f. 04.08.2018
|7 days to 14 days *
|5.75
|6.25
|15 days to 30 days
|5.75
|6.25
|31 days to 45 days
|5.75
|6.25
|46 days to 60 days
|6.25
|6.75
|61 days to 90 days
|6.25
|6.75
|91 days to 120 days
|6.25
|6.75
|121 days to 179 days
|6.25
|6.75
|180 days to 269 days
|6.35
|6.85
|270 days to less than 1 year
|6.4
|6.9
|1 year only
|6.7
|7.2
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years
|7
|7.5
|2 years & above to less than 3 years
|6.7
|7.2
|3 years & above to less than 5 years
|6.2
|6.7
|5 years & above to less than 8 years
|6.2
|6.7
|8 years & above to 10 years
|6.2
|6.7
|(Source: canarabank.com)
Small finance banks like Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank offer FD interest rates up to 9.5 per cent for senior citizens and 9 per cent for general public.