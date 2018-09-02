NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Union Bank Vs SBI Vs PNB Vs Bank Of Baroda Vs Canara Bank

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: September 02, 2018 16:54 IST
Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts.

The state-run Union Bank recently revised its fixed deposit interest rates. Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from seven days to 10 years. Besides, fixed deposit offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Normal savings accounts offer interest rates between 3-4 per cent usually. Fixed deposits, however, offer much higher interest rates than savings accounts. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Union Bank, State Bank of India, (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank Of Baroda and Canara Bank:

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Union Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Interest rates effective from September 27, 2018 (percentage per annum)

Tenors< Rs. 1 Cr
7 day – 14 day5
15 day – 30 day5
31 day – 45 day5
46 day – 90 day5.5
91 day- 120 day6.25
121 day to - 179 days6.25
180 days6.5
181 day to <10 Month6.5
10 Month to 14 Month6.75
>14 Month to 3 Year6.7
>3 year - 5 Year6.85
>5 year - 10 Year6.85

 

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised from July 30, 2018:

TermInterest rate for general public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Interest rate for senior citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Punjab National Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr. W.e.f August 1, 2018

Sl. NoPeriodROI (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days5.76.2
215 to 29 days5.76.2
330 to 45 days5.76.2
446 to 90 days6.356.85
591 to 179 days6.356.85
6180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
7271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
81 year6.757.25
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
11above 5 years & upto 10 years6.256.75

 

Bank of Baroda's domestic & NRO Term Deposits (per annum) (ROI in %) Below Rs. 1 Crore:

TenorsBelow Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 22.08.18)
7 days to 14 days4.25
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.5
181 days to 270 days6.25
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.5
1 year6.65
Above 1 year to 400 days6.75
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.7
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.6
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.6

 

FD interest rates offered by Canara Bank

Canara Bank pays the following interest rates on term deposits up to Rs 1 crore, stated canarabank.com:

TermInterest rate (%) for general public w.e.f. 04.08.2018Interest rate (%) for senior citizen w.e.f. 04.08.2018
7 days to 14 days *5.756.25
15 days to 30 days5.756.25
31 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 60 days6.256.75
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 269 days6.356.85
270 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year only6.77.2
Above 1 year to less than 2 years77.5
2 years & above to less than 3 years6.77.2
3 years & above to less than 5 years6.26.7
5 years & above to less than 8 years6.26.7
8 years & above to 10 years                  6.26.7
(Source: canarabank.com)

 

Small finance banks like Jana Small Finance Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank offer FD interest rates up to 9.5 per cent for senior citizens and 9 per cent for general public.

