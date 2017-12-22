FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs Kotak Mahindra Fixed deposits or FDs are popular saving instruments, which not only help you save money but also offer income tax (I-T) deduction (on long term FDs).

"Surplus funds if parked in a savings account may end up getting consumed. FDs, due to their fixed investment horizon, can help one inculcate savings behaviour," said Ambuj Chandna, Sr. EVP & Head - Retail Liabilities, Investment & Payment Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank.



At the time of making an FD, the maturity amount is already known and this helps plan the finances better. It also offers liquidity as compared to other market-linked instruments. In case of an emergency, one can prematurely withdraw the entire or partial amount prior to the maturity date, added Mr Chandna.



have a minimum lock-in period of five years. In these saving instruments, no premature withdrawals or loans are allowed.



Investment in income-tax saving bank fixed deposits or FDs can help you claim deductions for investments up to Rs. 1.5 lakh a year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.



Here we give you a lowdown on FDs (of top banks) which come with a premature withdrawal facility but do not help you save on tax:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Revision in Interest Rates On Retail Domestic Term Deposits (Below Repees One Crore) w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Accordingly, the interest rates for Retail Domestic Term Deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore 'have been revised, said SBI's official website. The revised interest rates are as under:



(All figures in % per annum) Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 7 days to 45 days 5.25 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.75 1 year 6.25 6.75 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25 6.75 456 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6 6.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6 6.5 5 years and up to 10 years 6 6.5

ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than ₹ 1 crore) Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 16th Nov 2017 (subject to change from time to time) Regular Senior Citizen* Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs.1 Crore# Annualised Yield Less than Rs.1 Crore# Annualised Yield 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 3.50% 4.00% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.00% 4.50% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.40% 5.40% 5.90% 5.90% 91 - 120 Days 5.60% 5.60% 6.10% 6.10% 121 - 179 days 6.00% 6.00% 6.50% 6.50% 180 Days 6.60% 6.60% 7.10% 7.10% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.60% 6.71% 7.10% 7.23% 270 Days 6.60% 6.71% 7.10% 7.23% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.60% 6.71% 7.10% 7.23% 364 Days 6.60% 6.71% 7.10% 7.23% 365 Days to 389 Days 6.75% 6.92% 7.25% 7.45% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 6.80% 6.98% 7.30% 7.50% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 6.75% 6.92% 7.25% 7.45% 23 Months 6.75% 6.92% 7.25% 7.45% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 6.60% 6.77% 7.10% 7.29% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.60% 6.77% 7.10% 7.29% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.00% 6.14% 6.50% 6.66%



