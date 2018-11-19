NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Bank Of Baroda

Bank fixed deposits (FD) are fixed income instruments which offer fixed returns for a pre-determined specific period of time.

Your Money | | Updated: November 19, 2018 16:03 IST
Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are for people who are looking for guaranteed returns.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed income instruments which offer fixed returns for a pre-determined specific period of time. Bank FDs are meant for people who are looking for guaranteed returns, unaffected by market uncertainties. Offered by banks and post offices, FDs require customers to deposit a lump sum amount for a rate of interest that is higher than savings accounts. The tenure of an FD ranges from seven days to 10 years. FDs with lock-in periods of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80 C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

Given below are FD interest rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda:

State Bank of India (SBI) FD interest rates:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.7%7.2%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Maturity PeriodInterest rates (per annum)
Term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore
New rates (with effect from  November 15)Increase in basis points (bps)
7 days to 14 days4.00%-
15 days to 29 days4.25%-
30 days to 45 days5.50%-
46 days to 60 days6.00%25 bps
61 days to 90 days6.25%25 bps
91 days to 120 days6.25%25 bps
121 days to 184 days6.25%25 bps
185 days to 289 days6.50%-
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%-
1 year to 389 days6.90%15 bps
390 days upto  2 years7.10%10 bps
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.50%25 bps
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.25%-
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7.00%-
5 years (80C FD)7.25%-

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

Bank of Baroda

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to bankofbaroda.com:

TenorsBelow Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 01.11.18)
7 days to 14 days4.5
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.75
181 days to 270 days6.5
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.5
1 year6.7
Above 1 year to 400 days6.85
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.8
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.7
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.7

 

However, small finance banks offer rates of interest that are higher than the mainstream banks.

Bank fixed deposits (FD)FD interest ratesFixed deposit (FD)

