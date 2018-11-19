Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Bank Of Baroda

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are for people who are looking for guaranteed returns.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are fixed income instruments which offer fixed returns for a pre-determined specific period of time. Bank FDs are meant for people who are looking for guaranteed returns, unaffected by market uncertainties. Offered by banks and post offices, FDs require customers to deposit a lump sum amount for a rate of interest that is higher than savings accounts. The tenure of an FD ranges from seven days to 10 years. FDs with lock-in periods of five or 10 years offer income tax benefits under Section 80 C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Leading banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) offer the option of opening a fixed deposit.

Given below are FD interest rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda:

State Bank of India (SBI) FD interest rates:

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7% 7.2% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75% 7.25% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Maturity Period Interest rates (per annum) Term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore New rates (with effect from November 15) Increase in basis points (bps) 7 days to 14 days 4.00% - 15 days to 29 days 4.25% - 30 days to 45 days 5.50% - 46 days to 60 days 6.00% 25 bps 61 days to 90 days 6.25% 25 bps 91 days to 120 days 6.25% 25 bps 121 days to 184 days 6.25% 25 bps 185 days to 289 days 6.50% - 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% - 1 year to 389 days 6.90% 15 bps 390 days upto 2 years 7.10% 10 bps 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.50% 25 bps 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25% - 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7.00% - 5 years (80C FD) 7.25% -

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com: