Rates Of Interest That You Are Getting On Your FDs With Top Banks

Before a customer invests in fixed deposits, he/she must compare them thoroughly across various banks and tenures in order to get the best rates.

December 12, 2017
SBI cut its bank FD rates by 25 basis points across most maturities, with effect from November 1, 2017.

Bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates vary across various banks and on the basis of their tenures. So, before a customer invests in FD, he/she must compare them thoroughly across various banks and tenures in order to get the best rates. For example, on a 1-year tenure of fixed deposit worth less than Rs.1 crore, State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender, offers an interest rate of 6.25 per cent. The two biggest private banks - ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank both offer 6.75 per cent on the same tenure and deposit amount. Axis Bank, on the other hand, offers 6.5 per cent while Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers 6.60 per cent.

 

Here we bring to you in detail the various FD rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and PNB:

 

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit Rates:

SBI, India's largest bank, cut its bank FD rates by 25 basis points across most maturities, with effect from November 1, 2017.

 

The revised interest rates for FDs below Rs 1 crore are as under:

 
TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017 (%)Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017 (%)
7 days to 45 days5.255.75
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.256.75
211 days to less than 1 year6.256.75
1 year6.256.75
Above 1 year to 455 days6.256.75
456 days to less than 2 years6.256.75
2 years to less than 3 years66.5
3 years to less than 5 years66.5
5 years and up to 10 years66.5
 

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates (with premature withdrawal facility):


Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore)

   
Tenure Period
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 19, 2017
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years6.57
5 years 1 day upto 10 years6.57
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)6.57
 

 

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:


Domestic/ NRO / NRE Term Deposits

 
 < 1 Crore
Period  
 Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates 
 (per annum)(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.50%6.00%
46 - 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 - 90 days5.75%6.25%
91 days - 6 months5.75%6.25%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.00%6.50%
9 mnths 4 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.00%6.50%
9 months 16 days6.25%6.75%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.25%6.75%
1 Year6.75%7.25%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.75%7.25%
1 year 4 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.25%6.75%
1 Year 16 days6.25%6.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years6.25%6.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days6.00%6.50%
2 Years 16 days6.00%6.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years6.00%6.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years6.00%6.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%


Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

These are Axis Bank’s Fixed Deposit rates with effect from 10.10.2017:

 
PERIODInterest rates (% P.A.)
 Interest rate on deposits below Rs 1 crore
7 days to 14 days3.5
15 days to 29 days3.5
30 days to 45 days5.5
46 days to 60 days6
61 days < 3 months6
3 months < 4 months6.2
4 months < 5 months6.25
5 months < 6 months6.25
6 months < 7 months6.25
7 months < 8 months6.25
8 months < 9 months6.25
9 months < 10 months6.5
10 months < 11 months6.5
11 months < 1 year6.5
1 year < 13 months6.75
13 months < 14 months6.75
14 months < 15 months6.75
15 months < 16 months6.75
16 months < 17 months6.75
17 months < 18 months6.85
18 Months < 2 years6.25
2 years < 30 months6.25
30 months < 3 years6.25
3 years < 5 years6.25
5 years to 10 years6.25
 
 

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Fixed Deposit Rates:

 
 Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr.Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr #
W.E.F. 19.08.2017W.E.F. 01.12.2017
Sl. NoPeriodROI (% p.a.)A.Y.**For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)ROI (% p.a.)
17 to 14 days444.54
215 to 29days444.54
330 to 45 days4.54.554
446 to 90 days5.55.564
591 to 179 days666.54
6180 days to 270 Days6.256.36.754.25
7271 days to less than 1 year6.256.356.754.25
81 year6.66.777.15
9above 1 year & upto 3 years6.56.6675
10above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.826.755
11above 5 years & upto 10 years6.257.276.755


