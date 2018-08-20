NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Latest FD Interest Rates Offered By SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Post Offices

Fixed deposits or FDs offer assured rates of return. FD interest rates are fixed over a specific period of time.

Your Money | | Updated: August 20, 2018 16:26 IST
Recently, SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank raised their FD interest rates.

Fixed deposits or FDs offer assured rates of return. FD interest rates are fixed over a specific period of time. Thus, even in times of market volatility, FD investors can be sure of getting guaranteed returns on their investment. FDs are also popular among customers because of the ease with which they can be created. Most banks these days allow the option of creating fixed deposits online. FDs which come with a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer benefits under the Income Tax Act.

However, fixed deposits with a facility of premature withdrawal do not offer income tax benefits.

Recently, banks like SBI or State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank raised their FD interest rates across select maturities. India Post, however, last revised its FD interest rates on January 1.

Given below is a comparison of latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and India Post:

SBI fixed deposit interest rates 2018

SBI revised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits with effect from August 30, stated sbi.co.in. The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore:

(All figures in % per annum)

TermInterest rate for general public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Interest rate for senior citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

HDFC fixed deposit rates 2018

The following HDFC Bank FD interest rates are applicable from August 6, 2018 for deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 mnths 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates 2018

ICICI Bank fixed deposit or FD Interest rates on domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (less than Rs 1 crore) from icicibank.com:

 

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Post office fixed deposit rates 2018

The following FD interest rates are from indiapost.gov.in:

PeriodRate
1 yr.A/c6.60%
2 yr.A/c6.70%
3 yr.A/c6.90%
5 yr.A/c7.40%

The above FD interest rates are effective from January 2018.

