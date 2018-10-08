NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Banks On Deposits Below 1 Crore Rupees

FD interest rates vary across banks and tenures. FD interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

Your Money | | Updated: October 08, 2018 15:03 IST
HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have released their new fixed deposit or FD interest rates this month.

Fixed deposit or FDs are usually for risk-averse investors. If you need an assured return on your investment, you should invest your money in bank fixed deposits. FD interest rates vary across banks and tenures. FD interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Private sector lenders HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have released their new fixed deposit or FD interest rates this month. However, the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector lender ICICI Bank have not revised their FD interest rates so far in October.

Given below is a comparison of latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank:


State Bank of India

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore as stated on sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

HDFC Bank 

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from October 6, as stated on hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.00%7.50%
9 mnths 4 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 16 days7.00%7.50%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year7.25%7.75%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 4 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.25%7.75%
1 Year 16 days7.25%7.75%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.25%7.75%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.10%7.60%
2 Years 16 days7.10%7.60%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.10%7.60%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.10%7.60%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are for deposits below Rs 1 crore as stated on icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.757.25
390 days to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

 

Axis Bank

The following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 1 crore are with effect from October 1, according to axisbank.com :

PERIODINTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
 GENERALSENIOR CITIZENS
7 days to 14 days3.53.5
15 days to 29 days3.53.5
30 days to 45 days5.55.5
46 days to 60 days6.256.25
61 days < 3 months6.256.25
3 months < 4 months6.256.25
4 months < 5 months6.256.25
5 months < 6 months6.256.25
6 months < 7 months6.757
7 months < 8 months6.757
8 months < 9 months6.757
9 months < 10 months77.25
10 months < 11 months77.25
11 months < 1 year77.25
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.257.9
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.58.15
1 year 11 days < 13 months7.257.9
13 months < 14 months7.37.95
14 months < 15 months7.257.9
15 months < 16 months7.257.9
16 months < 17 months7.257.9
17 months < 18 months7.558.2
18 Months < 2 years7.257.9
2 years < 30 months7.257.9
30 months < 3 years7.257.75
3 years < 5 years7.257.75
5 years to 10 years77.5

 

India Post also revised its FD interest rates with effect from October 1.   

