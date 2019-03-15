NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Offered By SBI, PNB, Bank Of Baroda

Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: March 15, 2019 18:31 IST
FD interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


Bank fixed deposits (FDs), the fixed income instruments that offer guaranteed returns, allow customers to make a lump sum investment and earn a fixed interest rate. In a FD account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. FD interest rates, which are subject to change from time to time, vary according to the tenure of the fixed deposit and across banks.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda on fixed deposits (FDs) below 2 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from March 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.756.25
15 to 29 days5.756.25
30 to 45 days5.756.25
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
111 days6.57
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
222 days6.67.1
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
333 days7.17.6
1 year6.757.25
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

 

Bank of Baroda

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from March 13, 2019, according to the bank's website - bankofbaroda.com:

TenorsBelow Rs 2 Cr. (w.e.f. 13.03.19)
7 days to 14 days4.5
15 days to 45 days4.75
46 days to 90 days5
91 days to 180 days5.75
181 days to 270 days6.5
271 days & above and less than 1 year6.5
1 year6.7
Above 1 year to 400 days6.85
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years6.8
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.7
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.7
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.7
444 days (Only for Baroda Samriddhi Deposit Scheme)7

Bank pay an additional interest of 0.50 per cent on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore to senior citizens for all tenors, according to Bank of Baroda's website.



