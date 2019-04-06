NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Here Are Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Paid By Top Banks

The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: April 06, 2019 12:25 IST
In a FD account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years.


Fixed deposits or FDs, which offer higher interest rates than savings bank accounts, are offered by lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. 

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore from March 7, 2019, according to bank's website- hdfcbank.com:

Period

Interest Rate

(per annum)

Senior Citizen Rates

(per annum)

7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years  1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest applicable from March 7, 2019
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from March 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.756.25
15 to 29 days5.756.25
30 to 45 days5.756.25
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
111 days6.57
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
222 days6.67.1
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
333 days7.17.6
1 year6.757.25
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

Small finance banks, on the other hand, often pay higher returns on term deposits - or fixed deposits (FD) - compared to the private and public sector commercial banks. 



