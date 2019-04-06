Here Are Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Paid By Top Banks

In a FD account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years.

Fixed deposits or FDs, which offer higher interest rates than savings bank accounts, are offered by lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. FD interest rates of most banks are higher for senior citizens as compared to those for the general public. The FD accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8% 7.3% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8% 7.3% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore from March 7, 2019, according to bank's website- hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to bank's website- icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest applicable from March 7, 2019 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore with effect from March 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 to 14 days 5.75 6.25 15 to 29 days 5.75 6.25 30 to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 111 days 6.5 7 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 222 days 6.6 7.1 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 333 days 7.1 7.6 1 year 6.75 7.25 555 days 6.85 7.35 above 1 year & up to 3 years 6.75 7.25 above 3 year & up to 5 years 6.25 6.75 above 5 years & up to 10 years 6.25 6.75

Small finance banks, on the other hand, often pay higher returns on term deposits - or fixed deposits (FD) - compared to the private and public sector commercial banks.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.