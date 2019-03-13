NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Here Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Banks

Customers are required to park their funds until a pre-determined period in FD account and then they can earn attractive interest rates on the same.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: March 13, 2019 12:22 IST
Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens.


Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are secure fixed-income instruments which offer guaranteed returns. Unlike stocks and mutual funds, fixed deposits offer assured returns because they are unaffected by market volatility, say experts. Top lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others, offer fixed deposits. Customers are required to park their funds until a pre-determined period and then they can earn attractive interest rates on the same. Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to those applicable to the general public.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) below 2 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

PeriodInterest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days6%6.5%
61 days to 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days to 120 days6.25%6.75%
121 days to 184 days6.25%6.75%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.9%7.4%
390 days to 2 years7.1%7.6%
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.5%8%
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day up to 10 years7%7.5%
5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh)7.25%7.75%
(Source: icicibank.com)

 

Yes Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's website - yesbank.in:

RESIDENT FIXED DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES (% p.a)**
PeriodRates for < 1 Crore w.e.f March 5, 2019
RegularSenior Citizen***
Interest RatesInterest Rates
7 to 45 days5.00%5.50%
46 to 90 days6.25%6.75%
3 months to < 6 months6.70%7.00%
6 months to < 9 months6.85%7.35%
9 months to < 1 Year7.15%7.65%
1 Years to <= 10 years*7.25%7.75%
*Special Rates
12 Months 10 Days to
12 Months 20 Days		7.50%8.00%
18 Months 8 Days to
18 Months 18 Days		7.85%8.35%
36 Months 10 Days to
36 Months 20 Days		7.50%8.00%

Small finance banks (SFBs), meanwhile, offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers.

