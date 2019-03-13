Here Are The Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Banks

Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens.

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are secure fixed-income instruments which offer guaranteed returns. Unlike stocks and mutual funds, fixed deposits offer assured returns because they are unaffected by market volatility, say experts. Top lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others, offer fixed deposits. Customers are required to park their funds until a pre-determined period and then they can earn attractive interest rates on the same. Lenders also pay slightly higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens, compared to those applicable to the general public.

Given below are the latest interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) below 2 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8% 7.3% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8% 7.3% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from November 6, 2018 according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period Interest rate on FD less than Rs. 1 Crore General public Senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4% 4.5% 15 days to 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.5% 6% 46 days to 60 days 6% 6.5% 61 days to 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days to 120 days 6.25% 6.75% 121 days to 184 days 6.25% 6.75% 185 days to 289 days 6.5% 7% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year to 389 days 6.9% 7.4% 390 days to 2 years 7.1% 7.6% 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5% 8% 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7% 7.5% 5 years Tax saver FD (max up to Rs. 1.50 lakh) 7.25% 7.75% (Source: icicibank.com)

Yes Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, according to the bank's website - yesbank.in:

RESIDENT FIXED DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES (% p.a)** Period Rates for < 1 Crore w.e.f March 5, 2019 Regular Senior Citizen*** Interest Rates Interest Rates 7 to 45 days 5.00% 5.50% 46 to 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 3 months to < 6 months 6.70% 7.00% 6 months to < 9 months 6.85% 7.35% 9 months to < 1 Year 7.15% 7.65% 1 Years to <= 10 years* 7.25% 7.75% *Special Rates 12 Months 10 Days to

12 Months 20 Days 7.50% 8.00% 18 Months 8 Days to

18 Months 18 Days 7.85% 8.35% 36 Months 10 Days to

36 Months 20 Days 7.50% 8.00%

Small finance banks (SFBs), meanwhile, offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers.