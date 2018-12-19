NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Small Finance Banks

Small finance banks (SFBs) offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: December 19, 2018 19:00 IST
The interest rates on FDs vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.


Fixed deposit (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure investment instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, has a specified date of maturity and offer assured returns. From a fixed deposit, the money can be withdrawn only after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days' notice. The interest rates on FDs vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit. 

Small finance banks (SFBs) offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers. For instance, on deposits below Rs 1 crore, the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI), offers 6.8 per cent interest for a tenure of one year to less than two years. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank pays 7.5 per cent on a tenor of 180 days to 364 days, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.5 per cent for 181-365 days and Equitas Small Finance Bank pays 7.50 per cent for a period of 271 - 364 days

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

TenureInterest Rate (pa) (Under Rs. 1 Crore)
7 Days to 29 Days5.50%
30 Days to 89 Days6.25%
90 Days to 179 Days6.75%
180 Days to 364 Days7.50%
1 Year to 2 Years8.30%
2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days7.50%
735 Days8.25%
736 Days to 798 Days7.50%
799 Days8.60%
800 Days to 3 Years7.50%
3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years7.00%
5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%
Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens0.50%

Jana Small Finance Bank

These are the FD interest rates paid by the bank on fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to its website - janabank.com:

PeriodInterest Rate (p.a)Interest Rate (p.a)Interest Rate (p.a)
Fixed Deposit Plus with No Premature WithdrawalRegular Fixed DepositSenior Citizen Fixed Deposit
Applicable on deposit of >15 lakhsApplicable on deposit < 1 croreApplicable on deposit of < 1 crore
7-45 days6.00%6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.25%7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.75%8.50%9.10%
More than 1 year and up to 2 years 9.00%8.50%9.10%
More than 2 years to less than 3 years9.00%8.50%9.10%
3 years9.25%9.00%9.60%
More than 3 years and up to 5 years8.50%8.50%9.10%
More than 5 years and up to 10 years7.00%7.00%7.60%

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from November 1, 2018
7 - 14 days 5.00%
15 - 29 days 5.50%
30 - 45 days 6.00%
46 - 62 days 6.25%
63 - 90 days 6.25%
91 - 120 days 6.50%
121 - 180 days 6.50%
181 - 210 days 6.75%
211 - 270 days 6.75%
271 - 364 days 7.50%
1 year to 18 months 8.50%
18 months 1 day to 2 years 8.75%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 8.80%
3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00%
4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%
(Source: equitasbank.com)

 

Suryoday Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days5.00%5.50%
91 days to 180 days5.50%6.00%
181 days to 240 days7.50%8.00%
241 days to less than 1 Year7.75%8.25%
1 Year to 2 Years8.50%9.00%
Above 2 Years to 3 Years8.75%9.25%
950 Days*9.00%9.50%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years8.00%8.50%
5 Years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years7.25%7.75%
Source: suryodaybank.com)

Post offices offer FD interest rates between 6.9-7.8 per cent.

