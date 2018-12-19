Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Small Finance Banks

Fixed deposit (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure investment instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, has a specified date of maturity and offer assured returns. From a fixed deposit, the money can be withdrawn only after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days' notice. The interest rates on FDs vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.
Small finance banks (SFBs) offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers. For instance, on deposits below Rs 1 crore, the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI), offers 6.8 per cent interest for a tenure of one year to less than two years. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank pays 7.5 per cent on a tenor of 180 days to 364 days, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.5 per cent for 181-365 days and Equitas Small Finance Bank pays 7.50 per cent for a period of 271 - 364 days
Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|Tenure
|Interest Rate (pa) (Under Rs. 1 Crore)
|7 Days to 29 Days
|5.50%
|30 Days to 89 Days
|6.25%
|90 Days to 179 Days
|6.75%
|180 Days to 364 Days
|7.50%
|1 Year to 2 Years
|8.30%
|2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days
|7.50%
|735 Days
|8.25%
|736 Days to 798 Days
|7.50%
|799 Days
|8.60%
|800 Days to 3 Years
|7.50%
|3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years
|7.00%
|5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years
|6.50%
|Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens
|0.50%
Jana Small Finance Bank
These are the FD interest rates paid by the bank on fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to its website - janabank.com:
|Period
|Interest Rate (p.a)
|Interest Rate (p.a)
|Interest Rate (p.a)
|Fixed Deposit Plus with No Premature Withdrawal
|Regular Fixed Deposit
|Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit
|Applicable on deposit of >15 lakhs
|Applicable on deposit < 1 crore
|Applicable on deposit of < 1 crore
|7-45 days
|6.00%
|6.00%
|6.60%
|46-60 days
|6.50%
|6.50%
|7.10%
|61-180 days
|7.25%
|7.00%
|7.60%
|181-365 days
|8.75%
|8.50%
|9.10%
|More than 1 year and up to 2 years
|9.00%
|8.50%
|9.10%
|More than 2 years to less than 3 years
|9.00%
|8.50%
|9.10%
|3 years
|9.25%
|9.00%
|9.60%
|More than 3 years and up to 5 years
|8.50%
|8.50%
|9.10%
|More than 5 years and up to 10 years
|7.00%
|7.00%
|7.60%
Equitas Small Finance Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from November 1, 2018
|7 - 14 days
|5.00%
|15 - 29 days
|5.50%
|30 - 45 days
|6.00%
|46 - 62 days
|6.25%
|63 - 90 days
|6.25%
|91 - 120 days
|6.50%
|121 - 180 days
|6.50%
|181 - 210 days
|6.75%
|211 - 270 days
|6.75%
|271 - 364 days
|7.50%
|1 year to 18 months
|8.50%
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|8.75%
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|8.80%
|3 years 1 day to 4 years
|7.00%
|4 years 1 day to 5 years
|7.00%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|7.00%
|(Source: equitasbank.com)
Suryoday Bank
|Maturity period (term)
|Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018
|General
|Senior citizen
|7 days to 14 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|15 days to 45 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|46 days to 90 days
|5.00%
|5.50%
|91 days to 180 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|181 days to 240 days
|7.50%
|8.00%
|241 days to less than 1 Year
|7.75%
|8.25%
|1 Year to 2 Years
|8.50%
|9.00%
|Above 2 Years to 3 Years
|8.75%
|9.25%
|950 Days*
|9.00%
|9.50%
|Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years
|8.00%
|8.50%
|5 Years
|8.25%
|8.75%
|Above 5 Years to 10 Years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|Source: suryodaybank.com)
Post offices offer FD interest rates between 6.9-7.8 per cent.