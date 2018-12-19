Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: Returns Offered By Small Finance Banks

The interest rates on FDs vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Fixed deposit (FDs), also known as term deposits, are secure investment instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. The funds in these accounts are held for a fixed term, has a specified date of maturity and offer assured returns. From a fixed deposit, the money can be withdrawn only after the term has ended or by giving a predetermined number of days' notice. The interest rates on FDs vary according to the tenor of a fixed deposit.

Small finance banks (SFBs) offer higher interest rates on FDs as compared to the mainstream peers. For instance, on deposits below Rs 1 crore, the largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI), offers 6.8 per cent interest for a tenure of one year to less than two years. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank pays 7.5 per cent on a tenor of 180 days to 364 days, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.5 per cent for 181-365 days and Equitas Small Finance Bank pays 7.50 per cent for a period of 271 - 364 days

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Tenure Interest Rate (pa) (Under Rs. 1 Crore) 7 Days to 29 Days 5.50% 30 Days to 89 Days 6.25% 90 Days to 179 Days 6.75% 180 Days to 364 Days 7.50% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.30% 2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days 7.50% 735 Days 8.25% 736 Days to 798 Days 7.50% 799 Days 8.60% 800 Days to 3 Years 7.50% 3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years 7.00% 5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years 6.50% Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens 0.50%

Jana Small Finance Bank

These are the FD interest rates paid by the bank on fixed deposits below Rs 1 crore, according to its website - janabank.com:

Period Interest Rate (p.a) Interest Rate (p.a) Interest Rate (p.a) Fixed Deposit Plus with No Premature Withdrawal Regular Fixed Deposit Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Applicable on deposit of >15 lakhs Applicable on deposit < 1 crore Applicable on deposit of < 1 crore 7-45 days 6.00% 6.00% 6.60% 46-60 days 6.50% 6.50% 7.10% 61-180 days 7.25% 7.00% 7.60% 181-365 days 8.75% 8.50% 9.10% More than 1 year and up to 2 years 9.00% 8.50% 9.10% More than 2 years to less than 3 years 9.00% 8.50% 9.10% 3 years 9.25% 9.00% 9.60% More than 3 years and up to 5 years 8.50% 8.50% 9.10% More than 5 years and up to 10 years 7.00% 7.00% 7.60%

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from November 1, 2018 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.50% 1 year to 18 months 8.50% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 8.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 8.80% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00% (Source: equitasbank.com)

Suryoday Bank

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018 General Senior citizen 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.00% 4.50% 46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91 days to 180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181 days to 240 days 7.50% 8.00% 241 days to less than 1 Year 7.75% 8.25% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.50% 9.00% Above 2 Years to 3 Years 8.75% 9.25% 950 Days* 9.00% 9.50% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% 5 Years 8.25% 8.75% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.75% Source: suryodaybank.com)

Post offices offer FD interest rates between 6.9-7.8 per cent.